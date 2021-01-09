The year 2020 brought challenges none of us could have ever imagined.
Our community health care heroes have worked tirelessly treating patients with COVID-19, while also continuing to care for individuals battling other chronic conditions.
As we look to the new year, we know that the added stress created by the COVID-19 pandemic (loss of employment, uncertainty and isolation) will have a profound impact in the fight to address the drug misuse and overdose epidemic.
A June 2020 survey, conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, revealed that 40% of U.S. adults reported struggling with mental health or substance use related to the pandemic.
However, what has also emerged out of this tragedy are innovative solutions focusing on prevention, treatment and recovery. As the chairwoman of the Healthcare Committee of the Cambria County Drug Coalition, I am inspired by the work of our community health care providers to ensure those experiencing a substance use disorder are cared for.
The momentum for integration of prevention, treatment and recovery services across health care systems is key to addressing substance misuse and resulting consequences.
To better serve individuals and overall public health, the Coalition’s Healthcare Committee is committed to supporting integration measures and takes pride in cross-sector collaborations with all coalition sectors.
The Maternal Addiction Resource Center (MARC) continues to assist pregnant women experiencing a substance use disorder with referral to treatment, obtaining psychological and medical services, parenting education, support group services and more. Patient navigators and a certified recovery specialist help patients navigate many community resources available to support individuals as a whole.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center continues to provide medication-assisted treatment and warm handoff protocol procedures for patients who present to the department of emergency medicine with an opioid-use disorder.
The warm handoff protocol is a triage step utilized for patients who present and may have experienced an overdose.
Patients are offered to be connected with certified recovery specialists from the Center of Excellence at Alliance Medical Center, who will meet with them at the emergency room and help them navigate the many available treatment resources available to them.
In addition, if a patient is a candidate for medication-assisted treatment, they can receive up to three treatments of approved medication (Suboxone or Subutex) while at the emergency room, which is intended to serve as a bridge into long-term treatment.
Just as the country has attempted to ensure our health care providers have the appropriate tools they need to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, we must also continue to equip our health care providers with the tools that they need to fight the drug overdose epidemic.
Dozens of educational sessions have been provided to physicians, nurses, pharmacists and first responders, and planning continues for additional education in 2021. Education needs identified include updates on drug trends, best practice treatment options, stigma reduction and Person 1st Language, as well as information on local and regional resources.
The coalition’s Healthcare Committee also continues to focus on opportunities to expand public health education steps in order to provide the community with resource information for loved ones, as well as to break the cycle of stigma associated with addiction.
Messages have been provided at local high school football games, movie theaters and several other locations. The Hope, Happiness and Healing commercials have aired on television to highlight stories of recovery from amazing individuals in our community.
Close to 17,000 tri-fold addiction resource brochures have also been distributed to households to provide a resource guide of treatment providers to help individuals start on a path to recovery.
Although 2020 has presented unbelievable challenges, as we head into the new year, we are confident that programs supported by the coalition, and individuals working on these initiatives, will have a continued positive impact on this public health crisis.
On behalf of the Healthcare Committee, we want to share our commitment to the vision of the Cambria County Drug Coalition as we are committed to positive change and the creation of drug-free communities across Cambria County.
