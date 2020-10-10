October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month.
An entire month is set aside to highlight what is really a year-round and lifelong commitment to preventing substance abuse. Whether it is in our own personal lives or in the lives of our children, we all have a role to play in preventing substance abuse.
According to the Red Ribbon Campaign, every dollar invested in prevention saves seven dollars in treatment costs. Every dollar invested in prevention also saves money in fighting the crimes that often accompany substance abuse.
If we lower the demand for drugs, then there will be fewer drug dealers on our streets.
If we can curb the abuse of alcohol, then there will be less instances of driving under the influence.
The men and women of law enforcement put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect our communities, and much of their work is dedicated to combating the illegal distribution of controlled substances.
These brave public servants need our help. Valuable law enforcement resources can be conserved if we all commit to educating our youth about the dangers of substance abuse.
Prevention must start early.
Intervening early in childhood will direct our children’s life course trajectory in a positive direction.
One recognizable prevention initiative is Red Ribbon Week, which occurs each Oct. 23-31. You may notice school children, first responders and local businesses wearing or otherwise displaying red ribbons as an outward reminder to avoid substance abuse and a show of one’s opposition to illegal drugs and the illegal underage consumption of legal drugs.
The annual campaign honors Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, a DEA agent who was tragically killed in the line of duty. The campaign is targeted toward youth, and seeks to nurture healthy, drug free children.
While Red Ribbon Week serves as an important reminder to us every year, it is imperative that our efforts to encourage substance abuse prevention last longer than one week in October. We need a sustained commitment to work together as a community in this fight.
We have to be relentless.
Our children must know, understand and avoid the dangers of substance abuse.
As a community, we are fortunate to have the Cambria County Drug Coalition spearheading these efforts.
The Cambria County Drug Coalition partners with local schools to bring prevention education into the classroom.
But it cannot stop there, and, according to the American Academy of Pediatricians, it should not start there; substance abuse prevention must start in the home as “prevention starts when you start talking with, and listening to, your child.”
There are great tips on how to talk to children of any age about this and other difficult topics, along with other resources, at www.healthychildren.org.
Communities as a whole also play a role in substance abuse prevention. Research shows that when youth receive prevention initiatives in school, at home and in the community, they are more likely to develop the skills necessary for life-long substance abuse avoidance. Community leaders, church leaders and school leaders can, and should, all work together to create a comprehensive plan within their communities.
A wealth of very valuable information can be found at www.drugabuse.gov.
One easy way our citizens can help starts right at home.
A vital aspect of substance abuse prevention is simply reducing access to substances within our residences.
Removing unnecessary medications from the home prevents guests and intruders alike from obtaining unlawful access to controlled substances.
In an effort to help our community, the law enforcement sector of the Cambria County Drug Coalition is sponsoring our area’s participation in the 2020 Drug Enforcement Agency National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 24.
In Cambria County, police departments, the district attorney’s office, pharmacies and other community partners will host and staff collection sites throughout the county to receive expired, unused and unwanted prescription medication from the community.
There are also more than 20 drop boxes available year-round throughout the county where medication can be safely disposed.
Several area pharmacies have partnered with the coalition to provide deterra bags, which aid in proper disposal of medications.
This is precisely the kind of community support we value. More information on safe prescription disposal, including locations and events, can be found at the coalition’s website, www.cambriacountydrugcoalition.org.
My office is committed to supporting this community’s efforts at substance abuse prevention. The men and women who patrol our streets every day continue to battle the poison peddled for profit in every corner of our county.
We need and welcome the public’s assistance in these efforts. Each one of us has the power to influence the life of a child in our community.
Education is the foundational key to substance abuse prevention. We owe it to the men and women in our community “in the trenches” of this battle against substance abuse to do our part.
