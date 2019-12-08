Christmas seems to come earlier every year, with the sounds of “Holly Jolly Christmas” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” ringing out whether you want it to or not.
The fact is, for many people, Christmas is neither jolly nor wonderful. They have lost jobs, experienced financial hardships and health problems, and had to cope with broken relationships and the deaths of loved ones.
I especially think of families who have lost loved ones to drugs.
I think of those who are convinced they are lost to the power of drugs as well.
No, Christmas seems neither jolly nor wonderful when your life is consumed by pain and sorrow. You might even wonder where God is in the midst of it. I can tell you, Emmanuel – God with us – is right there with you.
In response, I would like to invite you to the Blue Christmas Service, which is presented by the Faith-Based Committee of the Cambria County Drug Coalition.
What is a Blue Christmas Service? It begins with the premise that life is hard, but there is a God present to cry out to, a God who will hear your cry and let you know the Lord is right there with you to lift you up with wings like eagles.
The service begins with lament, acknowledging the reality of this broken world.
“My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”
Then slowly, moment by moment, we hear the words of scripture and see that God has indeed not forsaken you.
We sing or listen to musicians play carols that are not holly-jolly but FULL of HOPE.
And ye, beneath life’s crushing load, Whose forms are bending low,
Who toil along the climbing way With painful steps and slow,
Look now! For glad and golden hours Come swiftly on the wing;
O rest beside the weary road, And hear the angels sing. (“It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” vs. 3)
This inevitably leads to:
Silent night, holy night! Son of God, love’s pure light…
Jesus, Lord, at thy birth, Jesus, Lord, at Thy birth.
The Faith-Based Committee of the Cambria County Drug Coalition invites you to a Blue Christmas Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at First Presbyterian Church (corner of Walnut and Lincoln streets).
The Faith-Based Committee members strongly believe that God’s power breaks the grip of addiction, for those experiencing substance-use disorders and for those who love them.
This is the time of year when we are offered again, in a powerful way, peace that surpasses all understanding, and love beyond measure.
In addition to experiencing this true God who knows what life in this world is like, the Blue Christmas Service offers an opportunity to see that you are not alone.
Living under the cloud of drugs and its effects can be a lonely and frightening place to be; it can also create a feeling of shame. But shame has no place and needs to be banished. Please plan to come to this service and be in the company of others who know.
They know, and sometimes words don’t even need to be said to feel a sense of solidarity. If others can hold on and hold up, you can, too.
After the service, you are invited to gather in the Social Hall for homemade bread and soup. It’s a time to talk with others who understand or just enjoy some fellowship time.
Members of the Faith-Based Committee will be available to listen and pray with you, if you so desire.
It can be difficult to leave the house and say, “I’m going to the Blue Christmas Service.”
It can be hard to walk through the doors of the church, acknowledging that life is not how it’s supposed to be, and you’re not feeling the way you think you should be feeling at Christmastime.
It might be hard to walk through church doors period because you haven’t been to church in a long time or have never been.
I guarantee you, you will experience nothing but love and acceptance, by Jesus Christ who came to save this fallen world, and by those here with you. YOU are welcome. I hope you will come.
One final thought. This service is not solely for those affected by drug addiction.
Anyone is welcome, anyone not feeling holly-jolly and needs the message of God-with-us.
