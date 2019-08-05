Cliff Forrest

Each year, the United States government spends more than $4 trillion.
In fiscal year 2019, this federal spending included more than 2.7 million contracts with the private sector. And contracts for the Department of Defense alone exceeded $300 billion.
This is taxpayer dollars, which means it’s our hard-earned money being spent.
However, taxpayers would be surprised to learn that much of this federal spending is being awarded to contractors outside the United States.
As a U.S. manufacturer of precision parts for the aerospace defense industry, I want to see more companies such as mine have a better chance to access these contracts. Fortunately, the Trump administration has just taken steps to ensure that domestic manufacturers will have a greater opportunity to access federal purchasing.
Most federal contracts are awarded to large U.S.-based conglomerates. These companies may assemble their final product in the United States, but whether they win a contract often involves key inputs of their production being made overseas. As a result, domestic U.S. companies are often excluded from such supply chains.
President Donald Trump has issued an executive order that will boost the use of American-made goods and materials in federal projects. This is the third order by his administration to raise the effectiveness of what are known as “Buy America” preferences.
Significantly, this is the first time since 1954 that a U.S. president has increased the domestic content requirements contained in the original Buy American Act of 1933.
This matters, since it can help the United States to strengthen and preserve domestic production of steel and other important commodities.
Trump’s new executive order requires American-made iron and steel to constitute 95% or more of the total cost of metals used in federal projects. Other goods will be required to have at least 55% domestic content.
And some components will require as much as 75% American-made material.
The president’s order also raises the allowed difference in cost between American-made goods and imported ones. Right now, businesses are given a 6 to 12% price cushion. But this order raises that number to 20 to 30%, depending on the company’s size.
For years, the prevailing wisdom in Washington has been to find the lowest-cost contract, no matter the consequences for domestic industry. Overseas competitors have exploited this, using artificial price advantages – such as currency undervaluation and subsidies – to undercut companies such as mine.
Wisely, the president has taken this into account when considering the artificial differences that sometimes exist between companies such as mine and foreign producers.
The president’s new order will protect our national security. For too long, America’s defense industrial base has been offshored – allowing production of important military equipment to slip away.
This has created real problems for the reliability and self-sufficiency of our military.
However, ramping up domestic content requirements can help to rebuild the “arsenal of democracy” that once anchored U.S. freedom and security.
With Americans struggling to find good work, it’s important to rebuild America’s manufacturing sector. My company pays good wages and supports our local economy – just one example of why manufacturing matters, and why the ripple effect of buying American-made is a smart long-term strategy.
It’s about time that domestic U.S. manufacturers have a chance to compete fairly for contracts funded by our own tax dollars. Boosting Buy America requirements is a smart, necessary step to preserve America’s economic and national security – something that will matter when facing unexpected challenges in the years ahead.
Cliff Forrest is the owner of Oberg Industries in Freeport, Butler County, a manufacturer of precision machine products.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.