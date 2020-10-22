Whether you consider yourself a “red” voter or a “blue” voter, our families want us to remain healthy voters.
As we face the worst health care crisis since the 1918 flu epidemic, face it with a mask as a societal responsibility to protect others. We may be lulled into thinking that COVID-19 may just disappear because we have developed false security when we see professional football players and professional basketball players who contract the virus and beat it.
Yet, we should keep in mind that they have the best health care and they are in the top conditions of their lives.
The rest of us who do not have diets of grass-fed beef, wheat germ, and other keto or paleo centered diets should think twice before thinking we will recover as quickly as a pro athlete idol.
Consequently, www has been translated from the World Wide Web to the worldwide warning to control the pandemic. We must wash our hands, wear our masks and watch our social distancing.
In public places, WWW signs should be posted to alert people that we are not out of the woods, after eight months of confinement.
With the holidays fast approaching, we should ignore those advertisements for reduced cost flights and travel to distant regions.
Reflect on London, Paris, and Madrid, all major European centers that are almost back to a total shutdown because of the surge in COVID cases. In our not-so-recent memory, major urban centers such as New York City and San Francisco were running out of room in hospitals and morgues so quickly that bodies were stored in refrigerated trucks. Recall the images from the nightly news showing mass burials in Brazil. We are not out of the woods with this virus.
I write this op-ed for the safety of our beloved Laurel Highlands. This article is not meant to politicize the virus, but instead offer a reminder that the threat is real and remains real.
In the past week, I spoke with friends on Zoom and one gentleman said, “One death is monumental, but 220,000 is a statistic.”
I had to pause. More than 220,000 homes will have one or two people missing this holiday season. Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and cousins, all gone too soon.
My pre-holiday message is to take care and not let an avoidable monumental death come to you this holiday season. Stay safe this Thanksgiving so we can celebrate with more loved ones at the turkey table in 2021.
