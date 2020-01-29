It is with deepest sadness and greatest sympathy that I mourn the loss of my doctor, my mentor and my friend, Mike Tatarko.
Our humble starts, with sulphur on our shoes and coal behind our ears (him from Twin Rocks and me from Nanty Glo) we found our mutual beginnings. It is no small chance that Mike’s influence helped drive me, as well as dozens, toward medicine.
No easy task for a rural kid to get into medical school, through residency and then be driven to practice in his hometown. What was more difficult was that Mike paved his way independently well before helping to pave mine. He fostered my interest in medicine with talks in his office as I visited, passing through.
He bought me books. He gave me advice. He wrote recommendations and supported my school applications. Most important, he took an interest.
This outward interest and compassion that Mike had was not only directed toward me but to all of the area’s people, the schools, the sports, the hospital, the church and the environment.
He fought with persistence, political clout and intelligence to make the Laurel Highlands better in every aspect. As a sportsman, he ran marathons and ultramarathons, as well as hunted and fished with family and friends.
He was engaged in the family medicine residency, was chief medical officer of the hospital and shaped the landscape of healthcare in the region for many decades.
Being a family physician, he not only provided care to a huge volume of patients who followed him, but to countless healthcare workers and physicians who loved and respected him. To that end, there is no greater compliment to your skill and professionalism than to have your colleagues chose you as their own doctor.
It was one of my greatest sources of pride that Mike selected me as his orthopedist for his patients’ care. I can speak for many physicians that Mike was a highly respected and admired physician and colleague. His political interest and skill allowed him to reclaim acid mine drainage, obtain funding supporting high level physician recruitment into the area and procure support of healthcare for the region’s undeserved.
Any one of those would be a fantastic accomplishment in its own right.
Most important, however, is that Mike was a tremendous father and person of faith. A choir director and guitarist at many Masses, he had a strong presence within the church.
Most important to him were his children and family. Being a physician, the hours and obligations are at times overwhelming and unrelenting.
Mike’s highest priority was his passion and love for his entire family. His rightful pride in all of his children and grandchildren was powerful.
His passion for his family was contagious and engaging. You could not help but be drawn into his smile and joy as he scrolled through family pictures he proudly showed off while rounding at the hospital.
He instilled in me the importance of being a physician, but more importantly, the priority of family. Caring for others was his profession and passion, but his family and faith were his love and livelihood.
While I am deeply saddened by his passing, I am eternally grateful for his wisdom, his sense of community, his selflessness and compassion, not only for an interest in my story but for what he has brought and built for the Laurel Highlands region.
Mike has touched everyone in some way in the Laurel Highlands, either personally or through the resources he has developed through his civic philanthropy.
While we will miss his time and talents, he has developed those treasures in us so that we can pay it forward to all of those lives that we will touch, just as he did.
While we hope that you will rest quietly, Mike, we know that you are probably planning your next big project up there. So, thank you, Mike Tatarko, for letting us share your time here with us.
We are so much better people for having had you in our lives.
