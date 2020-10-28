Christine Dahlin

I am first and foremost a scientist; my training leads me to view problems from a critical and neutral lens, and attempt to see whether hypotheses are supported or refuted by data.
In science, there is never more than one truth. The misrepresentation of truth, and outright lies of the current administration, is deeply offensive to me and most scientists. That is why, for the first time in history, an esteemed scientific journal has advocated for a candidate (Biden/Harris).
We need a president who understands that science should be the basis of our policies, and there are not multiple truths to choose between. We are entering a critical period in which our decisions will have long-term effects, not just for us but for the future of our children and their children. We also need a president who can recognize that the health of people and the health of the environment are tied together; protecting one protects the other.
Our planet has already warmed significantly, and if it continues to warm at this rate, there will be catastrophic, costly and deadly impacts on earth and people. It is already so hot in many parts of the earth that people cannot work a full day outside. With continued warming, vast regions of the world will become uninhabitable for humans due to heat, drought and flooding.
We are reaching a tipping point for many ecosystems; beyond which, ecosystems will not self-correct even if we subsequently bring down greenhouse gas emissions. These ecosystems will become less capable of supporting both non-human and human life.
We are experiencing a biodiversity crisis; 30% of the birds we love have died in North America since 1970. Insect populations have plummeted.
Summer days used to bring a rain of dead insects across your windshields; remember having to clean them every time you gassed up? Clean windshields may seem like a blessing, but in reality they indicate a sickness of the planet.
We can hear on the news about the catastrophic impacts already happening. Every year brings the worst fire seasons yet, both for our Western states, and for countries such as Australia and Brazil. Every year seems to be the worst storm season. This year we ran through an entire alphabet’s worth of hurricanes and beyond, and it’s not yet over.
Failing coffee and other crops in Central America due to increasing drought and heat have led to increasing numbers of immigrants seeking shelter in our country. It is common to hear people complain about an immigration crisis and call for more border patrol agents.
I rarely hear our politicians acknowledge the root cause of the immigration crisis: climate refugees have been forced to flee conditions caused by greenhouse gases that wealthier countries such as the U.S. have put into the atmosphere.
We can also feel the difference in Pennsylvania. We no longer get the long snowy winters of years past, so our ski industries are suffering. This year, drought caused corn crops to die, so we didn’t get to enjoy the inexpensive summer corn we are accustomed too. We normally have a productive maple season, but the shrinking winter season has shortened maple production from many weeks to just two.
Landslides around Pittsburgh are starting to be a common spring occurrence.
How has the world responded to our environmental crisis?
The Paris Climate Agreement was proposed in 2015, in which countries set goals to limit climate warming to less than 2 degrees. There are nearly 200 signatories to this agreement, thus virtually every country in the world signed on. China even recently set a goal of having net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The Trump administration pulled out of the Paris agreement as one of its immediate steps after assuming power.
Thus, while other countries lead, the U.S. has been taking a backseat on the environment.
In addition to stepping away from its international role, the Trump administration has been working hard to dismantle environmental protections at home.
They have dismantled 68 protections intended to keep our air and water clean, regulate toxic substances, ensure industries are not polluting in the name of profit, and protect our biodiversity. They are in the process of trying to dismantle over 30 more. These actions disproportionately harm low-income communities and communities of color, in which people have no choice but to live next to polluting power plants, manufacturing companies and in other areas with poorer environmental conditions.
Therefore, it is critical that we elect leaders who understand the importance of science, and the connections that lie between human and environmental health. To avoid catastrophic impacts of climate change, we need to act to curb greenhouse gas emissions significantly by 2030 and eliminate them by 2050.
This will require both leadership and a large investment in our future. Without this investment, we will suffer economic collapse. For this current election, the choice is between an administration that has actively suppressed science, and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who are promising a plan for a carbon neutral country by 2050, with significant progress by 2025.
They are promising enforcement mechanisms to ensure these targets are reached. They will reinstitute environmental regulations so the most marginalized people in our country have access to clean air and water. Their plan will reinvigorate green industries and innovations, which will provide jobs.
Lastly, I can’t end without discussing the administration’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Trump administration’s handling of this crisis leaves me sick at heart. More than 200,000 Americans are dead because the administration has ignored, silenced, suppressed and lied about COVID-19.
So far, no one in my own family has died, but I have friends who have lost family. The Trump administration has actively promoted a misinformation campaign designed to make a deadly disease seem less harmful than it really is. Without a coordinated federal campaign, we have seen a disorganized state by state response, and mounting deaths.
Many of these deaths could have been avoided.
This is why we desperately need to elect individuals who support facts and science. Honestly, it seems unreal that we live in a world where I need to state something that obvious.
We are in the midst of simultaneous crises: a climate crisis and a pandemic. You need to vote in this election because our response to these crises will literally shape our ability to survive on this planet.
