Liz Cheney, the Wyoming congresswoman ousted this week from her House leadership position, is a voice of sanity in the wilderness of lies that is the current Republican Party.
The national party continues to kowtow to Donald Trump, who lost the election in 2020 and relentlessly perpetuates the false narrative that the White House was somehow stolen from him.
While the leadership of the GOP is unwilling to step out from under Trump’s shadow and find its next path, the Cambria County Republican Party is positioned to take a higher road and divorce itself from the lies and dangerous tactics.
Step one: Ditch the “Cambria County: Trump County” slogan. It’s at worst insulting, and at best outdated.
Step two: Embrace the long-held positive qualities of Republican politics – fiscal responsibility, limited corporate taxes, military superiority – and bring forth representatives and candidates who not only trumpet those values but who are unwilling to support strategies built on fear, dishonesty and blame over action.
The party – locally and nationally – needs to move in a new and better direction.
Cheney represents that there can be an alternative – although she never stood a chance in the muck of D.C.
Even her blood ties to father Dick Cheney – vice president under George W. Bush and former secretary of defense – were not enough to save Liz Cheney from removal Wednesday from her status as the No. 3 GOP House member.
Instead, the national party tightened its hitch on the Trump wagon and the ex-president’s dangerous, divisive ways.
Some Trump backers are attempting to convince us that what we all saw play out on our television screens on Jan. 6 didn’t actually happen. Right.
Former Vice President Mike Pence embraced his four years under Trump – after literally having his life threatened during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot – when re-emerging politically in hopes of recapturing the spotlight. Apparently Pence doesn’t believe he has enough juice to stand on his own.
So who does?
Come on, Republicans – find an alternative that will bring the heat in the areas of business growth and jobs without burning down the entire house that is American politics.
Cheney ran afoul of Trump and his troops when she called him out following the January insurrection at the Capitol.
She voted with nine other GOP House members who supported impeaching Trump for inciting the violent assault on the halls of Congress – even after he had reluctantly left office in defeat.
Among those leading the charge to knock Cheney down a notch were Trump lap dogs Kevin McCarthy of California and Steve Scalise of Louisiana – both of whom stood to increase in stature with her demise.
With her removal imminent, Cheney pushed back in a speech to almost no one at the Capitol:
“I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy.
“Today, we face a threat America has never seen before – a former president who provoked a violent attack on this Capitol, in an effort to steal the election, (and) has resumed his aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him. He risks inciting further violence.”
Inciting violence and undermining democracy are strategies right out of the Trump playbook – along with embracing racism and anti-Semitism, seeking support from Christian groups without actually sharing their beliefs, enacting policies that benefit himself and his enterprises, and exhibiting generally petty and unprofessional behavior. (Trump called Cheney a “bitter, horrible human being.”)
All this to set the stage for the 2022 mid-term elections and the next race for the presidency.
While in the meantime, the Republican Party is bleeding from a million self-inflicted cuts – “unified” behind a dangerous authoritarian rather than positive conservative ideals.
Liz Cheney – daughter of Dick Cheney, a disciple of Richard Nixon and architect of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan – now says she will prepare for a presidential run in 2024.
Liberals dislike Cheney because of her war-hawk lineage and her conservative views on social issues. But at least her stances represent traditional Republican values that can be debated and either backed or opposed.
Trump prefers a power grab without a hint of values and no debate.
As an alternative to the lies of Trump and the spinelessness of GOP leaders in the House and Senate, Cheney would make for a compelling option in a 2024 primary.
And hey, “Cambria County: Cheney County” would be an upgrade in character and integrity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.