A photograph of my mother hangs in a brand new nursing home in Centre County.
The picture was taken two summers ago during a butterfly release event at the home’s former location.
In the image, Mom is smiling as she watches a monarch butterfly flex its wings in her hand, preparing to take off.
The simple photo, shot by a staffer using a cell phone, is deeply meaningful to me – an appropriate depiction of my mother. She was a beautiful, gentle soul whose tender-yet-focused nurturing ways allowed me to find my way in the world.
And the photo is also ironic and sad.
As the new center was being built, she asked often of its progress, when she might be staying there.
But she never got that chance. COVID-19 claimed my mom on Thanksgiving morning – two months before the new Centre Care nursing home opened its doors and residents moved there from the former county-run Centre Crest facility.
Sometime after that photo was taken, I was asked if the center could include the image in its 2020 calendar. I agreed.
Then, this past December, I was asked if it could be displayed in the new building. I said sure, my mother would be honored.
Mom lived a butterfly’s life – a beautiful creature who nevertheless resided in a shell of sorts for many years, the pupa first built by the dominating personality of her own mother, then reinforced by the man she married.
My mother eventually chose to break out, accepting the social stigma and financial risks of becoming a single parent – a divorced woman – maintaining a career and supporting a son.
She was a person of deep faith, whose compassionate spirituality left no room for bigotry or hate. She found purpose in her small church – directing the choir, leading the youth group, playing the piano for services, teaching Bible classes.
In retirement, she volunteered with a hospital hospice program, then at a long-term care center – visiting with patients to provide comfort and companionship, attempting to give them dignity in their weakness, perhaps realizing she might some day take their place.
My mother loved music and art. My house holds many of her oil paintings – landscapes, still lifes, portraits – representing her early creative rebelliousness. She later explored painting with acrylics – birds, a lighthouse, but no butterflies.
This past weekend, my daughter hung Mom’s painting of the old family farm in her apartment – under a watercolor done by her maternal grandmother on a wall of tribute to ladies who, along with my wife, helped shape her own passions and intellect.
When our family moved into one in a series of homes, my mother suggested we plant a butterfly bush near the back porch. We did just that – and that bush grew and thrived, attracting an array of amazing and delicate flying creatures, some of which sent me scrambling to identify genus and species.
Her later years were marked by the impact of time and illness. She was fading even before the virus struck, and stood no chance against its assault on her body.
My final moment with her came via FaceTime – with a nursing home staffer in gloves and full protective gear holding Mom’s hand as we talked a bit. She was very weak, distracted by something outside her window – perhaps the vision of something beautiful calling to her.
Early the next day, I got the call informing me that my butterfly was gone.
I have visited the new Centre Care nursing home. It is modern, bright, roomy and welcoming.
The picture of Mom and the butterfly hangs along the front hall of a building she never got to see.
A headstone, ordered in early winter, was installed at my mother’s grave last week.
On swirling blue marble flecked with red, the stone – in white lettering – tells passers-by her name, when she was born and when she died.
It offers a hint of who she was with an image of a hummingbird and a simple cross.
I will plant a butterfly bush nearby.
And I hope to be there some warm summer day when a lovely, delicate creature flutters in and settles on that stone before drifting off again.
Chip Minemyer is the editor of The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com, and CNHI regional editor for Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia. He can be reached at 814-532-5091. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.