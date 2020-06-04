Charles Clifton

When does an isolated incident become a widespread pattern?
The Trump administration is already claiming that George Floyd is the victim of a “bad apple” cop and that there is no such thing as institutional racism among police.
But since 2000, there have been 179 police-caused deaths in Minneapolis with acquittals or no charges. In the past 10 years, 60% of police shootings in Minneapolis have been against blacks even though the population is only 20% black.
Some of the activities that these black victims paid for with their lives were: walking in the neighborhood, playing in the park, going to the auto-parts store, babysitting a nephew, eating ice cream in the living room, sitting in his car. All across the country, these “bad apples” keep falling and landing on black people.
Must be a tree somewhere.
There was one conviction in 2017 in Minneapolis against a policeman, Mohamed Noor, who shot a white woman, Justine Damond. He was sentenced to 12½ years. Noor is a black Somalian.
And there are some terrifying echoes. “I can’t breathe,” are the same words Eric Garner, a black man, said as he was being choked to death in New York City in 2014 by the police.
The phrase is repeated as George Floyd cries out while a knee is choking his neck for nearly 9 minutes, just before he calls out to his mother as he is dying, “I can’t breathe.”
Meanwhile Trump gives a press briefing about China, his latest distraction from a miserable record. He does not mention George Floyd or take any questions. Later, he comments about the protests that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
This echoes the infamously racist Gov. George Wallace, and Wallace himself is echoing the racist mayor of Miami.
Trump also thought vicious dogs – such as those set on civil rights activists in the South of the 1960s – would be a good impediment against demonstrators near the White House. He seems happy to stir up discord and violence, but what we need is reform and equality, starting with equally funded public education.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has just made an impassioned plea in his Saturday briefing to fund public schools equally, not one school at $36,000 and another (the predominantly black school of course) at $12,000.
In public education all across America, black students receive thousands of dollars less per child than white children. A black scholar was asked on NPR what she thought might explain the fact that blacks are more susceptible to COVID-19, and she answered simply, “Slavery.”
Slavery is the poison tree. It branches out into injustice of every kind, including the Minneapolis “covenants” created in about 1910 to ensure that whites would control valuable real estate and blacks would be segregated.
The effects persist today, not only in housing, but in lack of equality in health, education, employment, and access to fair and equal treatment in law enforcement and the criminal justice system.
It is no wonder that the senseless killing of George Floyd has produced such widespread outrage.
