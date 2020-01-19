Once again we celebrate the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his deep dream for America – that the “dark clouds of racial prejudice” would give way to “the radiant stars of love and brotherhood that will shine over our great nation with all their scintillating beauty.”
But King is writing this in a jail cell in Birmingham, Alabama, on scraps of borrowed paper. The dark clouds are still very much present.
He writes this letter in answer to a group of white clergy from Birmingham who have asked him to wait for some future time to demonstrate against all the humiliating, unjust ways of Jim Crow.
In his cell, he meditates on these humiliations: the little boy who asks his daddy why white people are so mean to colored people, or the little girl who is not allowed to visit Funland or use certain white-only facilities. King points out that “their ‘wait’ is almost always ‘never.’ ” He seeks a middle place between those willing to wait forever and those who would turn to violence.
His middle way is “creative tension.” He wants to stir things up but in a non-violent way. In a Jim Crow world, this tension is bound to cause suffering to those who practice it, and he is ready for this.
To the clergy who accuse him of being an outsider, he points out that he has been invited by an arm of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to lead the planned demonstration. More importantly, he points out that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
King discusses moral laws that must be followed and immoral laws that should not.
He associates himself with biblical figures, such as Meshach, Shadrach and Abednego, who refused to follow the unjust laws of Nebuchadnezzar. He points to the suffering of Amos for his faith and the travels of the apostle Paul in service of his faith.
It is possible to be non-violent and also to disobey immoral laws.
He chooses to be a gadfly, like Socrates, for justice and equality. And, like Socrates, he acts “openly, lovingly and with a willingness to accept the consequences.”
King is deeply grounded in religion and philosophy.
He relates justice to Martin Buber’s “I-Thou” relationship with two equal parties coming together. But racism is an “I-It” relationship, where one party asserts superiority over the other, treating him like a thing rather than a person. Reinhold Niebuhr provides King with the stubborn and sad fact that groups are more immoral than individuals. Change is difficult.
King is also a student of history, and he holds America up to the ideals of its Founders.
Thomas Jefferson famously wrote, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”
And Abraham Lincoln wrote down what he had so painfully learned, that “this nation cannot survive half slave and half free.”
So what about today? Are we free of Jim Crow? Michele Alexander says no in her book “The New Jim Crow.”
Blacks today suffer from unjust incarceration, which King understood so well. And statistics reveal other inequalities in health, wealth, housing and employment, among others.
Yet there are always individuals and organizations seeking love, peace and non-violence, and these are the themes of this year’s celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.