Cal Thomas

KRUPA[mdash] Jessie 92, Marsteller, passed away July 10, 2020. Born March 2, 1928, in Spangler, the daughter of Jess and Elizabeth Evison. Preceded in death by parents; loving husband, Michael Krupa, who died in 1993; and sisters, Edith McNeal and Elsie Weston. Survived by son, Michael (Coll…