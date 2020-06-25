Bradley Holuta

I’ve been a cellist with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra since 2004, and was recently elected as a member of the Board of Trustees.
The JSO has been part of this community for more than 90 years, beginning as an ensemble of factory workers that came together in their free time to make music. That tradition continues today.
We live and work in the community alongside you.
By day, I am an injury lawyer with Marcus & Mack.
In our JSO family, we have school teachers, nurses, accountants, union laborers and librarians. We represent all of you, and we are here for you. Like you, we were disappointed when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled many of our performances. Many people in our region have similarly been unable to deliver the products or services that have built our careers. But we have proven, time and time again, that we are a resilient people.
We will prevail, and the music will go on.
Each of us now has an opportunity to refocus and remember what is truly important to us. For the JSO, that is sharing beautiful music with you. Many special moments in life have a way of touching us in ways that words cannot describe. Seeing a beautiful sunrise. A bride’s first steps down the aisle. The calming warmth of a peaceful summer rain. A newborn baby’s smile.
In each of those moments, our inner senses are stirred and we are moved to the core.
Every time we go on stage, there are moments when the notes on the page rise into a blanket of sound that speaks right to our souls. It is those moments that motivate us to devote thousands of hours to learning our art.
In these uncertain times, we need those moments now more than ever. I promise you’ll experience the same feelings at our concerts and will discover things you’ve always loved, even if you didn’t know it. Going to the symphony is not a “stuffy” affair. Far from it. In recent seasons, along with the classical favorites, we have played the music of Queen, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and John Williams.
We have come into the community and played in your factories, mills and schools.
We are constantly looking for new ways to connect with you, and are excited for what lies ahead. The logistics may change, but history has shown that Johnstown is resilient.
Music has similarly stood the test of time. Music was written during wars and plagues, as well as times of celebration. Beethoven wrote much of his music while going deaf. Oppressed people used music as a way to bond and communicate. There is no other way to say so much, with so few words.
There is enormous power in a live orchestra, working together in non-verbal ways to create these special moments and sounds. We must come together and support each other. An orchestra of our size needs the support of the community, now more than ever.
But as it always has, the music will go on.
Thank you for the many years of support. We can’t wait to see you again.
