Many years ago, as a college freshman, I learned a useful sports analogy that has stuck with me.
My Introduction to Sociology instructor convinced me that as a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, I feel better about myself by identifying with other Steelers fans in sharing a hatred toward the Cleveland Browns. (The Baltimore Ravens didn’t exist in 1985).
It was a great lesson: Humans feel a strong bond and sense of belonging to their “tribe” when there is a common enemy.
Although it’s been 35 years since that class, over the past nine months, that particular lesson applies in our current social and political environment. It is very easy to find ways to point blame and find something to dislike – media can be useful in this regard.
We live in an era when we can pick and choose information that reinforces our beliefs.
Therefore, many of us gravitate toward national opinion programs and cable news shows that are aligned most closely with our tribe.
Strong opinion sells, especially when it mirrors our own particular beliefs.
As a representative of local media for the past few decades, I have become increasingly concerned that local voices have been diminished as national media figures have become more powerful and polarizing. As a result, it concerns me that we have become more intolerant of ideas that oppose our own.
Furthermore, I fear that as technology becomes more sophisticated, our attitudes and thoughts are being shaped by political and corporate interests that know very little about our region, or even care much about our daily lives.
Although the national hosts are very entertaining, I much prefer to listen to programming in rural sections of Pennsylvania to hear high school football, live auctions and even obituaries being read.
I am certain that I’m not the only “yinzer” around these parts who will always take the time to read the front page of any small-town newspaper to learn about the fundraiser to save a historic theatre.
A personal media highlight of recent years involved turning on the local television news in a hotel room outside of Wilkes-Barre as a young reporter told a story about the last days of a legendary community fire truck – it brought back fond memories of my childhood in Tanneryville.
Local radio, newspaper and television outlets matter a great deal. Please don’t take them for granted.
In my line of work, I am very fortunate to talk with many interesting, creative local people on a weekday morning show. This region is filled with noble people who are doing wonderful things throughout our neighborhoods. In this day in which negativity prevails, we need to hear these great stories and encourage positivity and good deeds.
Last week, an anonymous regular listener contacted me to help him distribute five $1,000 checks to local charitable organizations. Much of what this generous individual knows about these nonprofits is through my on-air conversations with the fascinating people who lead these groups.
Through this action and the correspondence that I have with people throughout Cambria and Somerset counties, I am encouraged that there are many honorable people who share this passion about the health and well-being of others throughout our segment of Pennsylvania.
Community and our relationships with neighbors matter a great deal, too.
Although your neighbor may not share your view of the world, try to at least understand why he or she has those beliefs. The world can become a much better place if we can tolerate the perspective of our neighbor. For the new year, let’s focus on our commonalities and accept our differences.
I live by my wise grandfather’s words: “Love your neighbor, but hate the Browns.”
