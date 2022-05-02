My Uncle Don took me to my first Pittsburgh Pirates game back in 1962 at venerable Forbes Field.
As a small child, I was awestruck as I entered this cathedral of baseball.
This spacious ballpark was lined with an emerald carpet of grass with an ivy-covered brick outfield wall. Public address announcer Art McKennan and his clear youthful voice were in good form that night, and the voice of the Pirates radio announcer, Bob Prince, could be heard booming on transistor radios throughout the ballpark.
It was the perfect night for baseball.
During the past few decades, it has become trendy to criticize and make fun of our Bucs.
Most of the anger is directed at the team and its poor record.
The players are doing the best they can. The anger should be directed at Pirates ownership, whose tight pursestrings have handcuffed the team’s potential.
It is heartbreaking to see all those empty seats at PNC Park, and who can blame the fans for staying away? With no recent fond memories on Opening Day, fans drift back to childhood dreams of the Bucs of yesteryear.
The Bucs played the Reds that night in 1962. The Bucs boasted names such as World Series hero Bill Mazeroski, Bill Virdon, Don Hoak, Dick Stuart and some guy out in right field named Roberto Clemente.
There was a nice crowd that night. The fans were still basking in the afterglow of the World Series championship two years earlier.
One memory that stood out that night was a careless error by first baseman Stuart and a great play by Clemente backing up the play.
We were sitting on the first base side, and fans started booing Stuart for his poor play.
Unfazed by the boos, Stuart casually faced the crowd on our side, took a bow and doffed his cap to us.
The crowd stopped booing and started laughing. A typical move by Stuart.
After the game, Uncle Don and I left by the outfield exit.
Across the street, “Unck” surprised me by showing me a Pittsburgh shrine. It was a 9-foot-tall statue of Pirate immortal Honus Wagner, frozen in mid-swing, atop a pedestal. I was impressed by the statue.
Fast forward 60 years. The Bucs are in yet another ballpark that resembles Forbes Field. The Bucs brought the statue of Wagner with them to PNC Park.
The ballpark has three more statues – of Clemente, Willie Stargell and Mazeroski.
The old memories are still there, along with new memories provided by current Bucs such as Bryan Reynolds, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Ben Gamel and David Bednar.
Once again, not much is expected from the Bucs this year ... but maybe the Pirates will surprise us all.
