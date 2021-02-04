A letter by Donald Griner of Northern Cambria, “Assault on Capitol a national disgrace,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Jan. 25-30.
His letter was published Jan. 29.
He began his letter with, “Jan. 6 was a day of national disgrace. Predicated on lies, this criminal invasion of Congress defiled our democracy. Every person who was involved in any way should face the full weight of the law.”
Griner contined by writing, “All true Americans must stand in active opposition to this abomination. Knowing he would lose, the former chief executive in the White House set the stage before Election Day. He told his cult-like followers, via every media available, that if he lost, it was a dishonest election.”
He wrote that following the election, Trump “used every legal means possible to overturn votes in key states. Every court case was found without merit. Every recount proved his assertions invalid. When his lies failed in the justice system, he incited an illegal insurrection.
“Donald Trump used all forms of media to create a frenzy among his misguided followers. Finally, on the day the votes were to be certified, a crazed band of well-prepared thugs violently attacked the Capitol, disrupting Congress in its constitutional duty and killing good people.”
In conclusion, Griner wrote, “As true Americans, we must resolve our differences with civility and brighten the light of freedom again. I, for one, condemn the people who incited, planned, abetted and participated in this shameful insurrection. Everyone should.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.