Best of the week

A letter by Donald J. Hanak of Stony-creek Township, “Nothing wrong with mail-in ballots,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of March 8-13.
His letter was published March 12.
Hanak begin his letter with, “John Finnerty’s article on Feb. 22, ‘Voting access rollbacks sought,’ was unprofessional. Finnerty states Pennsylvania Republicans are attacking voting access and implementing restrictive policy proposals.”
He suggested other words the reporter could of used – strengthening, repairing, or to be completely neutral, modifying.
Hanak continued, “By saying Republican lawmakers are being restrictive, he implies they are trying to prevent citizens from voting. Nothing could be further from the truth. There is nothing wrong with mail-in or absentee ballots as long as they follow the same requirements as in-person voting.”
He commented that he used absentee ballots the entire time he was in active military duty for 24 years.
Hanak went on to say, “The problem is unsolicited ballots and the option for lifetime ballots being sent. The potential for fraud is too great unless citizens chose either option for each election.”
He put it another way: If all people are completely trustworthy, why do you have anti-virus on your computer and safeguard your personal information such as your Social Security number?
Hanak concluded with, “I would hope that Pennsylvania legislators pass a law that requires each office that issues death certificates to inform the County Election Board of each passing. Then give the board no more than 30 days to purge the election rolls. The goal in Pennsylvania should be to ensure a fair, accurate vote count in each election and minimize the potential for fraud.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
