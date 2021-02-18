Best of the week
A letter by Joseph G. Antal of secretary of Greater Johnstown/Somerset Central Labor Council, “Don’t change doctrines for statewide courts,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Feb. 8-13.
His letter was published Feb. 10.
Antal began his letter by writing, “Ever since partisan control of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court tipped following the 2015 election, there has been an effort to eliminate the statewide election of judges and justices to Pennsylvania’s appellate courts.”
He went on to say, “A constitutional amendment to create judicial districts passed the Pennsylvania legislature first in the 2019-2020 legislative session, and is poised to pass again this session as HB38.
“This power grab would allow the legislature to draw the judicial districts for the commonwealth, Superior and Supreme courts, injecting an unprecedented level of partisanship into the judicial branch.”
Antal concluded by saying that, “These courts write decisions that set legal precedent for all lower courts in Pennsylvania and every voter in Pennsylvania should have an equal voice in electing each member of these courts.
“The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO strongly opposes any effort to change the method by which we elect statewide judges and justices in Pennsylvania.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.