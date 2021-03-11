Best of the week
A letter by Nick Russian of Shade Township, “Unrealistic to tolerate Trump’s behavior,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of March 1-6.
His letter was published March 3.
He began his letter with, “Well, the exquisite, four-year-long, Shakespearean farce, the Twilight Zone adventure, the journey into a parallel reality where falsehoods are alternative facts, is finally over. God answered Americans’ prayers for steadier leadership in the White House.”
Russian commented, “Donald Trump supporters now can reclaim their morality from escrow and point out President Joe Biden’s sins. Because of their mistakes, Republicans bear some responsibility if America leans toward Canadian socialism over the next four years.
“They couldn’t accept the validity of their first impressions and prophecies five years ago and instead made a foolish Faustian deal.”
He quoted Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham, “You know how to make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell. He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot ... I believe that (he) would be an absolute, utter disaster for the Republican Party ...”
Russian continued, “Asking Americans to accept four more years of Trumpian behavior, the kind of which they don’t tolerate in their children, was unrealistic.
“2020 was hijacked and hog-tied by a novel coronavirus just as the GOP was by a novel politician five years ago, and neither is in any hurry to let go. Fortunately, the COVID-19 response bungler is out of office, which reduces America’s obstacles by half.”
He concluded, “By year’s end, there should be significant immunity to the coronavirus. Developing strong resistance to demagogues will take longer. Perhaps the plague of the previous presidency will provide some lasting immunity into the 2024 election.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
