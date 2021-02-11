Best of the week
A letter by David Petersen of Johnstown, “How could attack happen in the U.S.,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Feb. 1-5.
His letter was published Feb. 1.
Petersen was upset by the attack on Washington, D.C., by a mob of out-of-control people, which he called alarming and very disturbing. This action was disgusting and repulsive to all decent, responsible Americans, he said. It is unfathomable that American citizens would participate in such action.
He questioned how could this happen here?
Petersen wrote, “These terrorists should be thankful they live in a free society. Would this event have been tolerated in countries such as Cuba, North Korea, China, Russia or Saudi Arabia? Unlikely. The mob would have been struck down by the military using real ammo. And forget long, drawn-out trials and appeals. There would be immediate long prison sentences, if not out-right executions.”
He went on to say, “Our military veterans fought to save and preserve our free country. A country that protects the right of freedom of speech. However, this mob was not using freedom of speech to express an opinion, but rather to promote insurrection.”
Petersen concluded by writing, “We are fortunate to live in America. Whenever my wife and I return from a foreign destination (we’ve visited 98 countries), we are always thankful to return home to the greatest country on earth. I give a thank you every time our plane touches down at JFK.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.