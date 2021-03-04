Best of the week
A letter by Tina Blough of Roxbury, “Thank you for sharing your story,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Feb. 22-27.
Her letter was published Feb. 25.
Blough grew up in the 1950s in Johnstown (Kernville) on Menoher Boulevard in a white, middle class family. Her childhood friends, Butch and Billy (people of color) lived upthe street. They loved playing Monopoly together.
She remembered her dad helping their dad remodel the kitchen and their dad made the most delicious crab cakes. And two doors down, a Black woman owned a small grocery store. She graciously ran a tab for us and my mother paid her on payday.
Recently Blough read a column by Jim White. He tells a different 1950s story.
She wrote, “His childhood memories were of racial name-calling and disrespect. For him, innocent people of color, abused by entitled, narrow-minded individuals, was and still remains unacceptable. I totally agree.
“Racial prejudice and discrimination are very much alive today. If you disagree then you are extremely naive. It’s bad enough the KKK hides behind hooded sheets and conducted secret meetings.”
Blough continued, “Today’s white supremacists boldly and shamelessly bare their faces and proudly videotape their hate. But there is hope and progress.”
She concluded with, “In the 1960s, interracial marriages were forbidden, today there are well over 2 million. So, thank you Jim White for sharing your story. We need to hear them; it’s the only way to heal and grow.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
