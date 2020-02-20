Best of the week
A letter by Len Lichvar of Boswell, “Murtha legacy includes river cleanup,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Feb. 9-15.
His letter was published Feb. 13.
Lichvar congratulated Dave Sutor on his usual excellent job of reporting on the legacy of John Murtha.
He continued his letter with, “However, he missed, as most do, a major Murtha contribution, which was his willingness and ability to put into motion, from the federal and even state level, the initiative in the 1990s that has significantly reduced the historic abandoned mine drainage (AMD) pollution in the Stonycreek River and its tributaries.”
Lichvar also wrote, “In 1990, the chairman of the Cambria County Conservation District, W.R. Dick Rossman, and his counterpart in Somerset County, Dave Mankamyer, took Murtha on a tour of our local severely polluted waterways and asked for his help.”
He said Murtha responded by mobilizing federal agency assistance and funding and charged his top aides, Brad Clemenson and John Hugya, to follow through.
Lichvar continued, “By way of that effort, professionals and volunteers were mobilized and empowered by Murtha’s support and the Stonycreek-Conemaugh River Improvement Project (SCRIP) was formed that coordinated the efforts to put innovative water quality improvement systems on the ground that built the foundation for and have spurred the current economic revitalization efforts now underway in the Cambria-Somerset region.”
In conclusion, he wrote, “As reported recently, the essential and perpetual operation and maintenance of the systems are now a heavy lift and even more challenging than was implementing the projects initially. Today, maintaining our legacy of clean water is a serious challenge. The political climate has changed, which has both reduced funding and emphasis on resource conservation, and we sure don’t have any John Murthas anymore.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.