Best of the week

A letter by Douglas Mort, of Johnstown, “Move our country into the future,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of May 10-15.
His letter was published May 14.
Mort wrote “We are currently going through a terrifying time in society and the need to create a more informed and educated population has never been more important to our nation and the world.
“Right now, in the year 2021, there are people who honestly believe that the Earth is flat, super intelligent reptiles have infiltrated the government, and that vaccines cause autism.”
He continued by saying, “We have blindly followed leaders who have gone against the advice of scientists, who have told us that elections were stolen while providing no proof whatsoever and who are keeping this once great country in the past, instead of driving forward into the future.
“Like most huge problems, there isn’t just one cause and one solution, it’s multi-faceted. However, I believe that strongly educating our population in using logic and reasoning would be an integral part of a new American infrastructure.”
He concluded with, “An educated population is a strong population that can help this country reinforce itself and rebuild. Smart beats stupid, but only when the population is smart enough to know the difference.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
