Best of the week

A letter by Edward Sheets of Johnstown, “Volunteers’ efforts very much appreciated,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Dec. 29-Jan. 4.
His letter was published Dec. 31.
He thanked the volunteers who put in countless hours to organize the holiday and community activities throughout the year.
Sheets wrote, “From the AAABA Tournament, to the Christmas events in Central Park and everything in between, these hardworking men and women give their time and talents to produce activities that bring the community together.”
He continued: “While these activities may not solve all the problems and negativity our community faces, they provide opportunities for neighbors and friends to come together and enjoy all that our area has to offer.”
Sheets added: “Best of luck with planning events for 2020 and beyond.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
