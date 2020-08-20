Best of the week
A letter by R.T. Hirsch of Johnstown, “Listen to experts and obey the signs,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Aug. 10-15.
His letter was published Aug. 13.
Hirsch began his letter by defining comply ... to go along with a wish or command.
He gave examples of how we comply:
• You’re driving and see a sign that reads “Road Work Ahead,” which leads to a one-lane road. You comply and wait your turn to proceed.
• You come to an intersection and directly across from you a sign reads “Do Not Enter.” You comply and find another route.
• A sign on a park bench reads “Wet Paint ... Do Not Touch.” You comply and keep on walking. (Well, maybe just one little touch.)
• A well-known local grocery store is being sued by some people just because that particular business requires face masks before entering. A large majority comply.
• A recent story on national news shows a woman telling another woman that she should be wearing some sort of face covering, to which the second woman reaches into her purse and says that she will shoot the first woman in the parking lot.
Hirsch continued, “To put all of this into some sort of perspective, let’s go back about 30 or 40 years. It was very common, especially in convenience stores, to have a sign on the entrance that read: ‘No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service.’ “
He questions, “Does anyone remember people not complying and being sued or threatened with their lives?”
Hirsch concludes, “Bottom line: Just believe the medical experts and simply comply.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
