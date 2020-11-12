Best of the week
A letter by Paul Lehman of Boswell, “Early action needed to confront disease,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Nov. 2-7.
His letter was published Nov. 4.
Lehman began his letter with a quote from his mother, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
He continued by writing, “During 35 years in my career, as I applied scientific principles to prevent the spread of disease, I found the simple wisdom of my mother was very true. When a new disease appears, it pays to develop a scientifically based control strategy followed by early action. Waiting almost never works out.”
Lehman said it’s foolishness to wait to act until a forest fire is ablaze or a disease is rampant, but more importantly, in pandemics it costs millions of lives.
He commented, “The contrast of outcomes in countries such as South Korea, Taiwan and Japan that applied early aggressive prevention strategies (universal wearing of masks, testing, social tracing and isolation of infected persons) versus the United States is striking.”
Lehman continued with, “At the end of February, South Korea and the U.S. had about the same number of cases. By July 20, South Korea reported 296 deaths, the U.S. 140,563 deaths.
“Since July until Oct. 28, South Korea reported 165 additional deaths versus the U.S. with 86,128 additional deaths and 226,691 total lives lost.”
He concluded with we can learn from outcomes:
• Pay attention to the wisdom of your mother.
• Follow scientific principles consistently. It pays.
• The foundation of our decisions should not be an economic god or personal freedoms, but rather the greatest commandments in Judeo-Christian religions.
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
