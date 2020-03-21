Amy Bradley 

The coronavirus pandemic is rapidly changing how we operate.
Like most of you, I have my moments of worry and heartache, but I also have moments of great optimism.
Much of that optimism is based on what I am seeing when it comes to the ingenuity of our businesses and the kindness and determination of our community to continue to support them.
Our local businesses have taken to social media, email and even good old-fashioned signage to let us know how they are adjusting and trying to meet community needs.
They have stepped up efforts to keep employees and customers safe while still trying to serve us and keep their businesses afloat.
Here’s where we come in.
Let’s, as a community, continue to help our local businesses as much as possible.
Consider shopping locally online. The Chamber has retailers, website designers, printers, insurance providers, Realtors and a whole host of other businesses trying their best to continue services in these challenging times.
So please, do what you can to support them. Financial purchases would be great, but even if it is “likes” and “shares,” let’s do what we can to show our support.
Hungry? Many restaurants are still taking orders for takeout and offering curbside delivery.
You can pick it up, save yourself a night of figuring out what to make at home and give your favorite eatery a much-needed sale.
Some restaurants are even putting together creative family packs to make it easier at home.
At the Chamber, we are working hard to provide our businesses with access to the very latest information from the Small Business Administration, the U.S. Chamber, Pennsylvania Chamber and even the White House.
A big thanks to our local, state and national lawmakers and their staffs for fielding our businesses’ questions and providing quick responses in these ever-changing times.
The bottom line: the more we support our local businesses now, the better off our community will be at getting back on its feet in the future. We’re resilient, we’re determined and together, we can do this.
Please know that once this health crisis is behind us, the Chamber will be working closely with you to get the momentum back and, once again, celebrate the many positives our businesses and our community have to offer.
Like so many, I am confident we will come out of this and eventually we will be even stronger than before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.