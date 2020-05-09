The African American Heritage Society, deeply rooted in Southern culture, has a sincere appreciation for all mothers.
However, the recognition of mothers is entrenched in ancient Greek and Roman mythology. In Greek mythology, Rhea was honored as the wife of Cronus and the mother of many deities
The Ancient Romans celebrated Cybele, known as Magna Mater, the Great Mother.
The celebration of Magna Mater was held on the Ides of March.
Mothering Sunday preceded Mother’s Day and was celebrated on the fourth Sunday of Lent. The servants, apprentices and employees not living with their mothers were expected to honor their mothers with a visit, bearing flowers. Mothering Day disappeared as a popular holiday in the 19th century, but World War II veterans introduced the holiday to the United States in about 1945.
Julia Ward Howe, a poet famous for “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” is known for presenting a proclamation to the United States president to recognize mothers.
In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson resolved that the second Sunday in May would be designated as Mother’s Day, a new national holiday. Anna Maria Jarvis felt profound gratitude for her mother and lobbied for a national holiday to honor mothers. Henceforward, Jarvis is considered the founder of Mother’s Day in the United States.
The celebrations for mothers spread throughout the states in diverse paths. With the data collection of family histories, AAHS discovered that other movements from the South to northern cities had a similar history.
The experience of Dr. Clea Patrick Hollis, a mother in Johnstown, presents a personal connection to the Mother’s Day holiday celebration.
Hollis’ paternal great aunt, Allean Austin, was born in Griffin, Georgia, and moved to Brackenridge, Allegheny County, in the 1930s. She opened a boarding house to provide shelter for southern African American men fleeing from Jim Crow persecution.
The men sought better-paying jobs in the Allegheny Ludlum steel mill. Austin was an entrepreneur before women were recognized as bona fide entrepreneurs. She also was the owner of a seasonal floral cottage industry and introduced a division for the celebration to the Mother’s Day recognition.
From her vision, we celebrate the life of our deceased mother with a white flower worn to church on Mother’s Day. Red flowers are worn to honor our living mothers, who still give their devotion to their children and the community.
In this tradition, customers would ring her doorbell through the night before Mother’s Day for corsages.
Austin was known for her creative floral designs.
In 1944, during the World War II period, the black population in Alle-Kiski Valley began moving west to California. Austin could smell the gold. She trained her apprentice, Hattie Patrick, to continue the floral cottage business.
Patrick’s husband was Austin’s nephew, who was serving in World War II.
The Patricks had six children who became six floral corsage makers. Hattie Patrick had a deep admiration for her mother but had moved north to establish an improved standard of living for her family.
Except for school homework, the family worked tirelessly, in season, producing floral corsages for the residents of Alle-Kiski Valley.
On Mother’s Day morning, every Patrick child was dressed in his or her Sunday best for church with red corsages to honor their mother.
The family arrived at church before service and Patrick denied anyone to enter Bethel AME Church in Tarentum without a flower to recognize his or her mother. If they were not wearing a flower, Patrick pinned a corsage on them.
The Patrick family ran the Cottage Floral Shoppe until the youngest went off to college. Patrick’s husband returned to Allegheny Ludlum after the war and was supervisor of the floral delivery.
The connection of this historical story to Johnstown is that the fifth-born child in the Patrick family is one of the founders of the African American Heritage Society.
As we celebrate another shelter-in-place holiday with masks and gloves, why not share a past Mother’s Day event with your family via technology?
AAHS ponders the statement that “We are all in this together” with concerns about the global pandemic.
However, critical thinking of the statistics that flow in every day informs the African American community that we are not in the global crisis together. The facts reveal that the populations of color are considerably more endangered.
The socio-economic factors such as entry-level jobs, health issues and stress from racial-battle fatigue disproportionately harm people of color, making us more vulnerable in the COVID-19 onslaught. However, we are thankful and do appreciate those on the front lines, while social distancing and doing what we can do.
As AAHS continues to struggle to be recognized for a place in Johnstown’s history, we acknowledge that these are challenging times for everyone. We express our heartfelt concerns for those who are suffering and encourage everyone to help to discover a solution to this unprecedented global crisis.
We can and should shelter in place for a different style of Mother’s Day. In honor of our mothers, we can dress in our Sunday best and wear a touch of red or white to symbolically honor them as we tune in to a 2020 teleconference Mother’s Day service.
Happy Mother’s Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.