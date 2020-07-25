The first step is to consider that the “p” in pandemic means a type of passport, a passport to recovery, passport to resurgence and a passport to a direction in which the leaders’ respective messages guide the local response.
The “p” is a passport to a global new normal, yet culturally competent leaders must set the path that will not lead to further ruin. Closing borders and restricting travel to other countries and states to control the spread of COVID-19 are strategies that should reflect decisions made by culturally intelligent leadership.
Therefore, the African American Heritage Society will reflect on the past successes of global collaboration, and the current medley of responses from various countries to deal with COVID-19.
Cultural intelligence is a combination of emotional and social intelligence that is acquired through the maturation process of observing and analyzing how people function in different societal situations. Further, the application of culture on the emotional and social intelligence generates human understanding and culturally informed solutions within the cultural context. Global citizens need to comprehend the value of applying cultural intelligence as this global COVID-19 pandemic infiltrates all seven continents.
The nexus of this cultural collision is presumably day-in-the-life activities in a Wuhan, China, wet market. World travelers to Mexico City, Istanbul, Toronto, San Francisco and other international destinations know that wet and dry markets crammed with people have been commonplace for centuries.
However, the collision of such cultures was not at the forefront of leaders’ strategies. Nationalist and separatist ideologies springing from governments have exacerbated and vilified differences, leaving the world vulnerable. By comparison, the world did not experience cataclysmic pandemics with two other novel viruses, the SARS-Cov-1 of 2003 and the MERS-COV of 2012.
These numbers are analogous to our current explosive pandemic. So many of our global citizens are watching anxiously, at times following the ill-informed advice to their peril that COVID-19 is a hoax. While the virus blows up the community, only a few leaders are in control; they must guide us through these unprecedented times with cultural competency, otherwise parts of the global community will continue its battle with the disease.
Ironically, the early strategy of shelter-in-place also served to divide global communities further, yet not just along racial lines, but socioeconomic structures. The “haves,” that is those who have reliable internet, jobs that can convert to home offices and students whose schools can do the same, can withstand and afford the isolation.
The “have-nots,” those disenfranchised essential workers who have been advised to juggle their health concerns and economic stability, are left with little choice but to enter the belly of the pandemic whale by reporting to front-line jobs with minor controls to stifle the virus. Again, the “haves” are in the minority, while the “have-nots” are much more vulnerable to the resulting economic instability.
The division continues for our youth, with many parents of public school-aged youngsters who are scrambling and worried about leaders forcing the opening of schools in the 2020. In converse, parents who can afford to send their school-aged children to private schools are nestled in place with a relatively smooth transition to online learning, complete with the high-end laptops and appropriate bandwidth to sustain interactive remote instruction.
Culturally intelligent leaders who are more concerned with the safety and environments of all citizens could have better prepared their respective administrations and constituents to be braced for the pandemic and understand that those in financially more fragile situations, such as Blacks and Hispanics, are more likely to work and live in communities with infrastructures that minimize protection from the virus. We hope that our children growing up in this pandemic learn from the mistakes to prepare the world of colliding cultures.
The COVID-19 threat rolled across our globe during the spring of 2020. In the summer of 2020, several communities are facing a relapse of the virus, with lines of people waiting for tests stretching for miles. The fifth-largest economy on the planet, Los Angeles, is reeling from the need to resurrect another lockdown. Health care workers report another shortage of personal protective equipment and record capacity in emergency rooms.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is concerned about science, and predicts that a second wave in the United States will bring even worse conditions if leadership and science cannot align in a common and data-informed message.
This common message should be a coordinated one from global leaders.
Yet we still see that other countries have varied reactions, successes, and failures. Brazil has reported more than 1.9 million cases and over 74,000 deaths, while the United States has reported 3.4 million cases and 133,000 deaths.
India and Mexico also report record deaths of 23,727 and 35,491, respectively. The United Kingdom has also reported more than 45,000 deaths, and France reported 35,000 deaths.
Comparatively, Canada has reported 8,790 deaths and Uruguay has lost only 30 people to the pandemic. The World Health Organization highlights Cambodia for a swift and effective response to the virus.
With the range of successes and recoveries regardless of race, religion and region, some countries have effectively staved off the biohazard while other countries remain trapped in an endless cycle of infections.
If the world could come together after World War II to develop the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and even the Warsaw Pact, though it is now defunct, to establish united and collaborative responses to prevent the threat of war, reasonably global leaders could work together to create a coordinated response in the battle against COVID-19.
We should not fear the collision of cultures. Whether we recognize it or not, we have been interconnected at the speed of technology in this modern society. We should have learned just how small our global community is from the internet, weather and other phenomena that confirm proximity among humanity.
The danger is not the collision, the mixture of environments, social mores and traditions that inform a global community. The mistake our leaders have made, and many continue to make, is that humanity is not manifested in neatly individually wrapped societies, where one never influences the other; we are all interconnected and mutually dependent.
Yet culturally, we all need to understand that those with the most complex personas that drift away from traditional forms of power are the most susceptible to the ill effects.
The cultural collision, if embraced without fear and prejudice, would prevent existential threats, a reality first felt by the most vulnerable among us.
