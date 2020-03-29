The African American Heritage Society. Inc celebrates Women’s History Month by applauding two African American woman presidents of the Johnstown Branch NAACP.
Hope Johnson, president of the Johnstown Branch in the 1970s, encouraged accomplished African Americans to relocate to Johnstown to make a difference.
She is remembered as the president who promoted the importance of organized events to strengthen the African American families as a community within Johnstown.
Many people recall that Hope Johnson co-sponsored with Marian Whitlow a luncheon for the History of Past Celebrations. The celebration was held at the War Memorial in October 1969 at a business and education luncheon that featured the talents of local youth.
Dorothy Haselrig Thomas, president of the Johnstown Branch in the 1990s, dedicated her life to the mission of social justice as a life member of the NAACP.
She served on the executive board of the Johnstown branch and held the positions of secretary and president for more than 60 years. Between 2001 and 2010, Thomas traveled across Pennsylvania to receive nine awards at NAACP state conferences for the Johnstown Branch as the best in the state.
Julian Bond, the NAACP National Board of Directors chairman, presented the national award for Best in Publications to the Johnstown Branch in Houston in 2002.
AAHS is pleased to recognize Johnson and Thomas, two courageous, dedicated women for social justice leadership, during Women’s History Month.
Their leadership for social justice informs AAHS that economic justice comes with social justice.
Women, especially, African American women, continue to fight the gender pay gap.
For example, in 2019, women earned 82% of what men earned. However, African American women earned only 62% – 20% less than other women.
Consequently, women work 12 months for the salary that men earn for nine months. The prediction is that with the current growth, the gender gap will exist until 2093. The gender gap accelerates between the ages of 55-64, because of direct and indirect discrimination. The gender gap causes a chain reaction to the quality of life for women and their families.
Therefore, the long-term wage reduction equates into less Social Security benefits and less retirement pension benefits. Consequently, undervalued women’s work causes hardship for the majority of women and places an extra burden on the government to provide programs to subsidize the injustice of pay difference.
With African American women, the intersectional impact of race and gender causes double bias that results in being underpaid throughout a lifetime to face financial insecurity at retirement age.
Closing the gender wage gap would reduce the nation’s poverty.
Ironically, April 15, 2020, has been designated as the Equal Pay Day this year.
The day differs every year because it is tabulated on how far in the year that women need to work to equalize men’s annual pay.
Three and a half months, more, this year. The Equal Pay Day was created by the National Committee on Pay Equity in 1996.
We should look at the 82% as a baseline for growth, with career choice, considering that the African American women percentage is only 62%.
Employers could provide salary transparency to eliminate the secrecy of unequal pay. Transparency should improve workplace culture.
Passing the Paycheck Fairness Act would strengthen the Equal Pay Act of 1964.
