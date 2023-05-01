Nine women from our community will be honored for their accomplishments by the YWCA Greater Johnstown during an awards ceremony on May 18 at Ace’s in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
For more than three decades, the nonprofit organization has saluted hundreds of women who have demonstrated leadership in professional fields and their personal lives and communities.
This year’s Tribute to Women honorees are:
• Arts & Letters: Melody Tisinger, director of advancement and operations at Bottle Works.
• Business: Lisa M. Downey, marketing director for Memorial Highway Chevrolet and general manager of the Johnstown Mill Rats.
• Community Service Volunteer: Olivia Bragdon, founder of the Stork Fund.
• Education: Renee Dryer, reading specialist at Ferndale Area Elementary School.
• Lady Liberty: Joelle (Freedman) Sweeney, retired senior intelligence analyst trainer with the U.S. Army.
• Nonprofit: Marjorie E. Lechene, manager of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store.
• Professions: Dr. Elizabeth W. Dunmore, chief medical officer for Conemaugh Health System.
• STEM: MaryLou Astorino, audiologist with UPMC Ear, Nose & Throat.
• Yellow Rose: Robin Mitchell Hagins, executive director of Cuddles for Kids and the Cambria County Bar Association.
“Each of our honorees this year has a diverse background and a list of accomplishments they can be proud of,” Valerie Deater, event chairwoman, told reporter Kelly Urban.
“They are role models who promote positive attitudes, teamwork and resource manage- ment in their chosen work field.
“They demonstrate leadership ability, personal integrity and high standards in all that they do,” Deater said.
We join the YWCA in recognizing and thanking these women for their significant contributions to our community.
