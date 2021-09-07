Area women will be in the spotlight this month for their contributions to the community.
The YWCA Greater Johnstown will salute nine individuals in its 34th annual YWCA Tribute to Women on Sept. 23 at Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center.
Due to the pandemic, the event was postponed in 2020.
That should make the recognition even sweeter for the YWCA’s honorees in these categories:
• Arts & Letters: Barbara Zaborowski, dean of library services and special projects at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College;
• Business: Debra Orner, vice president of Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce;
• Community Service Volunteer: Sue Konvolinka, master gardener and leader of the Vision 2025 Community Garden Capture Team;
• Education: Jennifer Hope York, teacher at Windber Area School District;
• Lady Liberty: Jessie Anderson, former U.S. Army drill sergeant who served in the military for 101/2 years;
• Nonprofit: Lisa Stofko, grant writer with The Learning Lamp;
• Professions: Nicolene M. Kushner, president of Conemaugh Physician Group;
• STEM: Kimberly A. Kakabar, administrative assistant with EADS Engineering Group Inc.;
• Yellow Rose: Sylvia M. Carr, community outreach coordinator with Hope 4 Johnstown.
“These women have had an additional 18 months to do more of what they’re already doing,” Diane Lopez, the YWCA’s board president, told reporter Kelly Urban.
“At the event, we ask them to tell us what inspires them, and I’m curious to see what has been inspiring to them during COVID. Each one of them could be motivated by different things, and it will be interesting to see if COVID has given them any reflection.”
Women in Cambria and Somerset counties who have demonstrated leadership qualities in their professions or personal lives, and who engage in community service, are eligible for nomination.
“These are extremely accomplished and genuine women who care about the field in which they represent,” Lopez said. “They go above and beyond to make a difference.”
Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania will salute two area leaders with its Community Awards of Distinction, to be presented by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan during a virtual ceremony on Sept. 14.
The Girls Scouts’ honorees are:
• Joyce M. Murtha Excellence in Community Service Award: Amy Bradley, president and CEO of the Cambria Regional Chamber;
• Leader of Distinction Award: Melissa Komar, executive director of the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority.
The organization will also salute Savannah Ross, a Girl Scout from Brockway Junior/Senior High School, who was named the Silver Award Girl Scout of Distinction.
“I was really surprised,” Bradley said. “It was a great honor and I am very humbled by it.”
Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania and YWCA Greater Johnstown have made great selections for their prestigious honors.
We join those organizations in applauding and thanking these individuals, who are making significant contributions to this community.
