After several months of advance publicity, the people behind the Made in Johnstown “maker space” project this month are marking a concrete achievement – the opening of two facilities in downtown Johnstown that provide manufacturing equipment for entrepreneurs, inventors, hobbyists and craftspeople.
Made in Johnstown property manager Mike Artim, president and CEO of Intrignia Inc., said in November that the maker space would be “a place where people in the creative economy can go and start a business, a side hustle, or it could be people with ideas about a prototype.”
Now, it’s a reality.
Made in Johnstown’s first location opened on July 1 at 134 Gazebo Park, the former site of predecessor organization Creator Square. Its second location at 507 Main St. opens on Monday, director Michael Rottman told our Russ O’Reilly last week.
“We’ve gone through an unimaginable number of obstacles to fulfill our funding needs and securing a space,” Rottman said. “Now all the funding is in place, and in two weeks, we’ve built out a majority of the space.”
The Main Street building, geared toward traditional woodworking and metalworking, features a commercial laser-cutting machine, a CNC plasma machine, a ceramics studio with a kiln, a jewelry-making room and a robotics room. The Gazebo Park building has studios and equipment for crocheting, knitting, candle-making, sewing, painting and drawing.
Monthly fees – $59 per month for the Main Street building and $49 per month for Gazebo Park – provide members with regular access to Made in Johnstown, and classes will be open to the public.
The project has already achieved at least two worthwhile things.
First, it has kept the $800,000 that had been invested in Creator Square since 2017 from going to waste when that project faltered.
Rottman – who directed a maker space with 700 members in Sacramento, California, before moving recently to Johnstown, his wife’s hometown – took over from Creator Square Inc. and made changes to that organization’s business model.
“I have experience in helping manage these types of maker spaces, and that’s why I also changed the business model quite a bit,” Rottman told O’Reilly in February. “Originally, (Creator Square) was only going to have four to six people who lived in that building as resident makers, and that didn’t make financial sense long-term.”
Rottman said that a membership-based model, as opposed to live-in residencies, lowers the barrier of entry for people to start businesses.
“People can start a membership for $60 a month and get everything under one roof to manufacture their products, brand their products and package them ... everything you possibly need to make a business in the creative economy,” he said.
Second, the opening of Made in Johnstown’s second location puts a vacant building back into use. The former Rite Aid store had sat dark and empty at one of downtown Johnstown’s busiest intersections, the corner of Main and Franklin streets, since the pharmacy chain opened a newer location in 2017 a few blocks away.
The assumption of Made in Johnstown’s business model is that there are enough people in this area who are interested in starting small-scale manufacturing or crafting businesses, or who have other uses for the maker space’s amenities, to sustain it for the long term.
“Made in Johnstown’s primary mission is to launch, streamline and grow businesses,” Rottman said in November.
If you are one of those people, consider checking out MadeinJohnstown.org to see if what it has to offer fits your needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.