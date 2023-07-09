The ongoing renovation of the Johnstown Inclined Plane is a complex project that involves, among other duties, designing and manufacturing custom components for the 19th-century hillside railway.
We hope that the Cambria County Transit Authority’s decision to reject an unexpectedly high bid for a piece of the project will not further extend the Incline’s shutdown, which has now lasted for 2 1/2 years and counting.
CamTran board members voted last Thursday to reject a $535,882 bid from Lone Pine Construction, of Washington County, to build a new passenger waiting deck along Edgehill Drive at the top of the Incline, as our Randy Griffith reported. It was the only bid received.
The authority will seek new bids for the work.
CamTran Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll told Griffith: “I do not know at this time if the rebid will delay the reopening.”
CamTran said when the project began that the Incline would reopen in 2023, but announced in May that delays in receiving some key parts would push that date back. The target date for reopening now is the spring of 2024.
The missing parts, Lucey-Noll told Griffith in May, were some of the “sheave wheels” – the large pulley-like components that guide the cables that haul the Incline’s cars up and down the hill. They had to be assembled in two different machine shops from pieces cast at four different foundries, exemplifying the difficulties in modernizing the 132-year-old Incline.
“You can’t just get them off the shelf,” Lucey-Noll said.
The Inclined Plane, visible from almost anywhere in downtown Johnstown, is one of the cornerstones of the city’s history – built after the 1889 flood as a means of evacuation that was used for that purpose twice, in 1936 and 1977, and as a way for residents of the then-new Westmont community to get to and from the city.
Having it in operation is a draw for visitors, which is especially important as local boosters embark on an effort to rebrand the Johnstown region as a destination for outdoor-centered recreation.
