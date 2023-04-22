State and federal decision-makers are taking notice of xylazine, or “tranq,” the new trend among users of illicit drugs.
When used by humans, the animal tranquilizer slows down breathing and heart rates, sometimes to the point of death. If injected, it can cause deep, flesh-rotting wounds. It’s often mixed together with the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl – but because xylazine isn’t an opioid, the overdose- reversing medication naloxone doesn’t work against it, as our David Hurst reported last week.
Every horrific new headline about this growing threat makes it more and more obvious that the decision to defund and shut down Johnstown’s National Drug Intelligence Center a decade ago was short-sighted.
The Associated Press reports that Dr. Rahul Gupta, head of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, said that his office hopes to secure $11 million as part of its budget to develop a strategy to stop xylazine’s spread. That would include trying to learn more about how it is being introduced into illicit drug supplies.
How much xylazine is being diverted from legitimate veterinary uses, officials wonder, and how much is being manufactured specifically for the illegitimate drug business?
If the NDIC were still around, perhaps its employees and contractors – 300 or so of them at its peak, working out of offices in the Penn Traffic Building downtown – could have answered that question already.
The center, established in 1993, conducted strategic intelligence analysis and DOMEX – that’s short for “Document and Media Exploitation” – in order to provide law enforcement agencies and policy-makers around the U.S. with useful information about the domestic drug trade.
Analysts there sorted through suspects’ financial records, phone calls, associates’ movements and other information to build cohesive pictures of their actions, as our Dave Sutor reported last year in a story marking the 10th anniversary of the shutdown in 2012. The goal, former NDIC official Steve Gironda told Sutor, was to make sense out of all the information that law enforcement officers collected.
And there is now more drug-related information than ever that needs someone competent to make sense of it.
Federal officials have classified the xylazine-fentanyl mixture as an “emerging threat,” the first time that designation for fast-spreading drug dangers has been used since it was created in 2019, the Associated Press has reported.
Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday that he would classify xylazine as a controlled substance in Pennsylvania, according to CNHI state reporter Eric Scicchitano. Shapiro said the drug contributed to at least 620 or so overdose deaths in the state last year, a 700% increase from the toll five years earlier.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees told Hurst that almost one-fifth of the 88 men and women who died of overdoses last year in the county had xylazine in their systems.
The problem appears even worse in Somerset County, where last year nine out of 30 fatal overdose victims – a full 30% – had used the drug, according to Coroner Cullen Swank.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warned earlier this year that 7% of the fentanyl pills and 23% of the fentanyl powder it seized in 2022 contained xylazine.
In Philadelphia, Shapiro said, “tranq” is “already found in about 90% of the drug supply.”
Oh, and epidemics of heroin and fentanyl use are still going strong. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 107,000 people died of drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending Nov. 30. Before 2020, that 12-month toll had never topped 100,000.
“They shut it down,” former U.S. Rep. Mark Critz told Sutor, referring to the NDIC, “and, lo and behold, as the years tick by, the heroin, opioid epidemic blows up in our face, and you start to look at that and say, ‘Well, wait a minute here. A lot of these things existed prior to NDIC shutting down. Why wasn’t it an issue beforehand?’ ”
Its opponents in Washington slammed the NDIC – a favorite of Johnstown’s U.S. Rep. John Murtha, who fought to get it funded each year and won right up until his death in 2010 – as a pork-barrel project with no clear purpose.
Today, it’s clear that they were wrong.
The NDIC’s budget for salaries and benefits in its last fiscal year of operation was $25.8 million – a reasonable price to pay, by U.S. government standards, for the valuable work it did.
Michael Walther, the NDIC’s last director, said last year that the DEA has been working for the past decade to reconstruct some of the NDIC’s capabilities internally.
Looking back, Walther told Sutor: “I always thought that our most important function and the thing that people disliked us for is the fact that we continued to remind people about the lack of progress that we were making against drugs.
“It made us unpopular within, I think, government circles and law enforcement circles because we were sort of a regular reminder that their policies were failing. I’d like to think that if we were still around, we would still be serving that function and maybe – maybe, just maybe – the policy would change in response to our strategic findings.”
It’s long been obvious that the end of the NDIC – and the loss of many of its employees who spent their solid salaries at local stores, restaurants and other businesses – was a blow from which Johnstown has not yet recovered.
And it’s becoming clearer with each passing day that the damage caused by the center’s closure is not confined to Johnstown, but is reverberating across the nation as our drug crisis keeps spiraling out of control.
