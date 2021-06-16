Area hospitals received a large dose of good news last week with high ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services – led by a five-star salute for Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
The Medicare rankings use seven quality measures – mortality rates, safety of care, readmissions, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging – in generating report cards for medical centers across the country.
The data used are reported by the hospitals themselves.
Only 13% of facilities achieved five-star ratings.
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center was the lone hospital in our region to hit the five-star mark for 2021, and one of 22 across Pennsylvania.
The Windber hospital’s president, Tom Kurtz, called the rating “a huge honor,” which he said “truly reflects the team effort and values of the medical center’s nurses, physicians and staff.”
Kurtz told reporter Randy Griffith: “Simply stated, we care for our patients as individuals, and it shows. Our staff strives to create and maintain these valuable relationships with our patients, our physicians, and our community.
“These are not just numbers, they are a reflection of the focus we have on our patients. This is not a static measurement and we must continue with our efforts to maintain this tremendous rating.”
Other local hospitals also received strong marks:
• Four stars: UPMC Somerset and UPMC Altoona;
• Three stars: Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Indiana Regional Medical Center;
• Two stars: UPMC Bedford Memorial.
Conemaugh issued a statement noting that such industry rankings help patients make important decisions about their health care, along with comparing services offered and considering other information.
The ratings also help hospitals evaluate their services.
“At Conemaugh Health System, we are committed to ongoing quality improvement efforts so that we can continue to provide the best possible care to patients, families and visitors and ensure that everyone has a positive experience at our hospital,” the Conemaugh statement said.
“We value the information that public reports and ranking systems provide; it adds to how we regularly monitor our progress and helps us explore opportunities to continuously improve the care we provide.”
Conemaugh officials noted that “these systems use different quality measures, performance data and methodologies to calculate scores. While these tools offer an important resource to patients, the best way to make choices about your health care is in direct consultation with your primary care physician.”
Dr. David Burwell, chief quality officer for UPMC hospitals in Altoona, Somerset and Bedford, said his team also urges patients to speak with their doctors while making important decisions – along with considering rankings from Medicare and other agencies.
“As we celebrate the Medicare and Medicaid four-star ratings of UPMC Altoona and UPMC Somerset, it is important to recognize that no single rating system can accurately measure all aspects of health care quality,” Burwell said, adding: “We do support the transparent sharing of CMS and other quality measures to improve the performance of all hospitals.”
Our region is blessed with numerous outlets for quality health care.
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center should be especially proud of its Medicare rating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.