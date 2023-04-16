The first three installments of The Tribune-Democrat’s new series, “What We Make,” have highlighted a cross-section of the Johnstown region’s productive economy.
The series grew out of our Vision 2023 special section, published Feb. 25, which also had “What We Make” as its theme. That annual “progress report” for the region highlighted the products of its manufacturing sector – from military hardware to medical equipment to handcrafted tools and beyond.
But the companies profiled in those stories and the others that we could fit into the 28-page special section were only a few of those producing goods and providing services in the region.
So we launched a regular “What We Make” series that – as the editor’s note with each story says – spotlights “innovative and dynamic companies driving the local economy through manufacturing and distribution, technology development and education, all while connecting our region to the world.”
Our Russ O’Reilly reported on March 11 about how Richland Township’s Martin-Baker America manufactures components of ejection seats for its British parent company, as well as crashworthy seats for military helicopters. It employs assemblers, machinists, sewing machine operators, manufacturing engineers, quality engineers and contract representatives – a total of about 170 people.
The company’s vice president and general manager, Matt Johnson, said that the late U.S. Rep. John Murtha showed the Martin family, owners of parent company Martin- Baker, that Johnstown was the right spot for the company’s expansion into the U.S. about 20 years ago – “that there were hard-working folks here and a competitive labor wage can be had in Johnstown.”
Josh Byers on March 25 offered a look inside the family- owned Marie’s Nutcracker Sweet in Windber, which makes and bakes nut rolls.
They produce around 10,000 of the popular pastries a year and ship them to customers around the world – helped greatly by the fact that one of the original owners had the foresight to snap up the website name nutrolls.com.
“It’s very cool to be able to provide that to people,” said Patrice Folmar, who co-owns the business with her husband Andrew and their daughter Libby. “It’s an honor to have people appreciate something so much.”
And, for a story published on April 8, Dave Sutor talked to Scott Farabaugh, owner of Blue Goose Farm in Nicktown, about how he decided to launch a community-supported agriculture project that is still going strong 15 years later. The farm grows a range of vegetables that are delivered directly to subscribing customers around the region.
In a related series of articles and podcasts – “Evolving Enterprise” – owners of Martella’s Pharmacy, the Miller’s of Johnstown clothing store and McIlwain School Bus Lines have told O’Reilly in their own words how their long-lived Johnstown-area businesses have stood the test of time and evolved to meet new challenges.
“What I’ve come to see,” said Taylor Clark, a member of the third generation of the family that owns Miller’s, “and I’ve said this many times – this community is one of the best in the country when it comes to supporting each other and supporting local business.”
It all goes to show that, yes, there is still energy and vitality in the region’s economy. Quality products are made here that people – both here and elsewhere – can use.
Take, for example, the Organic Snack Co., located in Bedford County’s fast-growing business park off Interstate 99.
Their Kate’s Real Food Organic Energy Bars got national exposure through a deal with Delta Airlines and were just ranked the best granola bar on the market by Good Housekeeping magazine.
“We’ve grown rapidly, and there are many more doors available,” co-owner Mark Thaler told O’Reilly.
To get a well-rounded look at key players in our economy, keep an eye out for more installments of “What We Make” and “Evolving Enterprise” in the Business section of The Tribune-Democrat’s weekend editions throughout the year.
