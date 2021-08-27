What a lovely sight it is to have a herd of deer standing in your yard to greet you in the morning.
But that natural beauty can also bring health concerns.
Not only are deer often the culprits in expensive car repairs, they can host ticks that carry Lyme disease.
That’s why officials in the West Hills region of Johnstown are allowing archery hunting to thin the deer herd.
Jill Henning, an assistant professor of biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, studies ticks and Lyme disease when she’s not busy talking about COVID-19.
Henning told reporter Russell O’Reilly that one in three ticks in Cambria and neighboring counties carries the Lyme bacteria.
“In the past century, Pennsylvania has become very favorable for the ecology of tick-borne diseases,” Henning wrote in a 2019 op-ed piece that was published in The Tribune-Democrat. “The region’s woodlands, rivers, growing white-tailed deer population, plentiful population of the white-footed mouse, and the expansion of human populations into the black-legged tick’s habitat create ideal conditions for the transmission of Lyme disease to humans.”
State data show Pennsylvania led the nation with 11,900 confirmed cases of Lyme disease in 2017 – when 173 cases were reported in Cambria County.
Lyme disease starts with tick bites but can spread to cause severe joint pain, and impact the heart and nervous system, the state Department of Health reports.
Henning said she often runs or hikes through the West Hills region and sees deer on her travels.
“In Westmont, we are clearly overpopulated with deer,” she said. “We have herds moving in on the area and feeding on people’s landscaping. They have no fear.”
Westmont Borough Mayor Robert Callahan said concerned residents prompted the 2020 decision to employ a deer management program in the Johnstown suburban area.
The concern about ticks and Lyme disease helped inspire a return of the program later this year.
From October to mid-January, special hunting permits will be issued to help reduce the deer population.
West Hills Police officer John Todaro said the 2020 pilot program involved about 15 archers from the local area, who had been vetted. They took 13 deer last year.
They were permitted to take deer for a half hour after sunrise or before sunset, at a distance of 50 yards from occupied structures by state law, as O’Reilly reported.
Property owners must give advance permission for hunting on their land.
Stackhouse Park – where many deer live and breed – was not part of the management program in 2020. Stackhouse is owned by the City of Johnstown.
Hunting was also not permitted on the large Sunnehanna Country Club and Grandview Cemetery tracts.
Penn State Extension forestry and wildlife educator Calvin Norman, who is based in Ebensburg, said 40% of a local herd’s antlerless deer – including breeding-age does – would need to be harvested for a deer management program to be effective in a suburban community.
“Similar deer management programs happen all over,” he said. “In cities, parks are closed down for hunting.”
That might need to be done here.
“Ultimately, at the end of the day, Stackhouse is where the deer are coming from,” Todaro said. “Unless we address that issue with the park, we are just spinning our wheels.”
We agree, and urge the city to open that area to restricted hunting this fall.
In the meantime, we join Henning and others in urging walkers, runners and hikers to take precautions against ticks and Lyme disease.
Experts recommend wearing light-colored protective clothing, so you can see ticks, and tucking pant legs into socks.
Check yourself, your children and your pets for ticks after walks.
And let’s work together to thin that deer herd.
