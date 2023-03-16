Five local women will receive well-deserved credit for their contributions to their communities on Saturday afternoon at the inaugural Style & Grace Women’s Showcase in Johnstown.
Sylvia Carr, Antoinette Carter, Josephine Gray, Marsha McDowell and Tina McGauley will be honored at the showcase, which will be co-hosted by the African American Heritage Society Inc. at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave.
The event coincides with the observance of Women’s History Month in March.
Each woman will be presented with a plaque, and their biographies will be read.
Members of the community nominated 15 women for recognition, and the event committee picked the five honorees from among them.
Each eligible nominee was a woman of color who is at least 50 years old and self-employed; who lives or volunteers in Cambria County; who demonstrates sustained excellence and creative contributions to the community; who promotes a positive attitude and high moral values in work; and who helps other women demonstrate the qualities of a role model.
“I’m aware that there are other women who deserve their flowers, so there will definitely be another event like this soon,” said event coordinator Mercedes Barnette. “The committee teased me because I wanted to honor all of them, but this gives us the motivation that we need to keep doing this.”
Also on the slate for the event are poetry and book readings, musical entertainment, a fashion show, refreshments and photography.
Barnette said the showcase is designed to give “millennials … a voice in what and who we believe needs added to the collection of the local African American achievements and history stored at the African American Heritage Society Inc.”
Simply put, she said, the event is about “thanking those who helped pave a way for us.”
That’s a worthy purpose that should continue for years to come.
