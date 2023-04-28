Iconic Johnstown baseball coach and manager Dee Dee Osborne deserves the salute he got on Monday when the All American Amateur Baseball Association field at Johnstown’s Roxbury Park was renamed “Dee Dee Osborne Field.”
Osborne – who coached Greater Johnstown High School teams to 239 wins across 25 seasons, including an upset District 6-3A title in 1998, and won 267 regular- season games as a manager in the Johnstown Junior League/AAABA league – helped provide the foundation on which generations of local ballplayers built their careers.
A distinguished group of those players came back to Johnstown on Monday to be there as their old coach was honored, as our Mike Mastovich reported.
Greater Johnstown graduate Tom Walter, the head baseball coach at Wake Forest University and winner of more than 800 games as a coach at the Division I level, said: “I can honestly say that I wouldn’t be a coach today if it wasn’t for Dee Dee.”
Westmont Hilltop coach and former University of Pittsburgh player Chris DelSignore, a former assistant coach to Osborne at Greater Johnstown, said: “I echo what Tommy Walter said. I’m not here talking to my team … without Dee Dee. He’s a very big part of my baseball journey.”
Mike Holtz, a Central Cambria graduate who played for Osborne’s powerhouse AAABA Pepsi-Cola teams and went on to play for a decade in Major League Baseball, said: “After all these years, I’ve always said my most favorite and memorable years were when I came down here and played for Dee Dee. … I would have never gone past Johnstown to the next levels, to Clemson (University) and pro ball, without having that layer and somebody who cares so much for the game guiding me.”
Also among Osborne’s associates in the crowd of more than 100 people were Gene Pentz, who pitched for the MLB’s Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros in the 1970s and now is the president of the Greater Johnstown school board; Ross Kott, a former Greater Johnstown and AAABA standout who coached with Osborne at Greater Johnstown; and Bob Mayer, a scout for the MLB’s Cleveland Indians/Guardians.
Mike Sube, Scott Waugerman and Pitt-Johnstown assistant coach Rick Roberts, all former standouts on Osborne-led AAABA teams, made appearances, as did former Osborne assistants Eric Dinyar, Conemaugh Township Area head coach Sam Zambanini and Greater Johnstown head coach Kerry Pfeil.
“These are guys Dee Dee helped put on the map,” Kott said, “and they came back to show their gratitude for him.”
Osborne himself said he was “humbled” by the recognition, and added: “We won a lot of championships on that field. The kids won them. A lot of good ballplayers came off of that field. … This was a great day. I never expected something like this at my age. … It was great seeing all of those faces again and being remembered.”
Pfeil’s Trojans and DelSignore’s Hilltoppers faced off in the first game on the newly renamed field, won 14-0 by Westmont Hilltop in five innings. DelSignore called it “an honor to play the first game on Dee Dee Osborne Field.”
Kott and Walter worked with Johnstown Public Works Director Jared Campagna and Recreation Director Tony Penna Jr. to organize the honor for Osborne. City Council approved the renaming in an unanimous vote in March.
As Pfeil put it: “Roxbury Park, along with the Point Stadium, is a baseball mecca for a lot of people in the country that have come here and played. To put (Osborne’s) name on this field for future generations was a high-class move by the City of Johnstown and Jared Campagna, and much thanks to Coach Walter and Ross Kott.”
