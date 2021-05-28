While the three-day Memorial Day weekend serves as the traditional start of summer and a time for families to get outside for fun and relaxation, this is also a moment for reflection on those who came before and honoring those who have served our country and communities.
That includes memorial services across the region, and also the lighting of luminaries Monday at the Johnstown Flood National Memorial in South Fork.
Many municipal and service organizations canceled their Memorial Day gatherings last year due to the pandemic.
A loosening of restrictions due to drops in COVID-19 rates will allow for families to head out to state parks and beaches this weekend – reopening for the holiday – and also to cemeteries and historic sites to remember and pay tribute.
The Conemaugh Valley Veterans will kick off the weekend with a wreath-laying ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, adjacent to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown.
Services are also planned for Monday at Grandview Cemetery – where volunteers worked many hours to restore the grave markers of the unknown flood dead – and at Sandyvale Memorial Garden and Conservancy and numerous parks and cemeteries across the Cambria-Somerset region.
At the Johnstown Flood National Memorial, National Park Service personnel have been working to remove decades of small trees and brush to allow visitors a better view of the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club site, where one of the worst natural disasters in U.S. history began.
On May 31, 1889, the poorly maintained South Fork Dam failed during heavy rain, sending 20 millions tons of water surging down the Conemaugh gorge to Johnstown, where more than 2,200 people died.
A $275,000 effort, which included the use of hungry goats, opened up more than 40 acres at the site with 30 more to go, leaders said.
Park ranger Elizabeth Shope said the work allows visitors to truly see the remains of the dam, the lake bed and the hunting club where Pittsburgh’s elite enjoyed rest and recreation – before tragedy struck.
“The abutments on the northern and southern end of the dam are much more pronounced now,” Doug Bosley, chief of interpretation for Johnstown Flood National Memorial, told our David Hurst. “Now it’s very clear where the lake was. It’s very clear where the water line was.”
Bosley said in 1989, a visitor center was built on the hillside overlooking the lake bed “because of the view it offered. It was built there so people could look out the window and see that lake, and now they can again.”
Goats from Pittsburgh’s Allegheny GoatScape chewed through an acre of brush and grass per week last fall, Bosley said – literally eating away the obstructions at the flood site.
The goats, which “were definitely popular with visitors last year,” Bosley said, will return to continue their work in June.
Wreaths will be placed at the dam at 4:07 p.m. Monday – noting the time the structure gave way 132 years ago.
Then at 7 p.m., 2,209 luminaries will be lit in honor of the flood victims – which included 99 entire families, 396 children and more than 750 individuals who were never identified and whose newly-polished stones stand at Grandview.
No moment in history was more defining for Johnstown than the 1889 flood – a tragic event that spawned the Red Cross and other national disaster relief efforts.
And no characteristics better represent the spirit of the people of the Johnstown region than patriotism and service to neighbors and country.
This Memorial Day weekend – along with barbecues and dips in the pool – we embrace our region’s place in history.
