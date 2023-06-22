As the milestone 25th edition of Johns-town’s Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally begins, we again welcome thousands of motorcyclists to the region and urge drivers to be especially careful on the roads through Sunday.
We repeat the tips for drivers that we shared in May when state officials recognized Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month:
• Motorcycles are small and can be hard to see. Watch out for them in your blind spots and mirrors, especially when you’re changing lanes or coming up to an intersection. Always use your turn signals when changing lanes or merging.
• Don’t try to share a lane with a motorcycle just because it looks like there’s room to do so. Give each motorcyclist a full lane width’s worth of room to maneuver safely.
• Stay farther back when you’re following a motorcycle than you would if it was a car or truck – about three or four full seconds’ worth of distance – since motorcyclists often slow down by rolling off the throttle or downshifting, which don’t activate their bikes’ brake lights.
Motorcyclists can help keep themselves safe by wearing helmets, eye protection and reflective, protective clothing; obeying speed limits and leaving themselves enough space and time to avoid dangerous situations; riding sober; and keeping their bikes in good mechanical shape and conducting pre-ride checks.
We’ve already had one fatal wreck involving a motorcycle this month in the Johnstown area. A Windber man was riding a Harley-Davidson east on June 10 in the 1600 block of Scalp Avenue in Richland Township when he collided with a vehicle whose driver was pulling out of the parking lot at Dairy Queen, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said. The motorcyclist died of his injuries hours later at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
With luck and caution, we’ll get through Thunder and the rest of the summer without any more such tragedies.
Meanwhile, we congratulate Thunder organizers on the occasion of the rally’s 25th year as an important driver of the Johnstown area’s economy.
The rally draws thousands of visitors each summer who spend money here on hotel rooms, food, drinks, motorcycle gear, rally merchandise and much more.
Jayne Korenoski, advertising and sales director for rally organizer Visit Johnstown, expects “the biggest crowds we’ve ever had” at Thunder this year based on early preticket sales figures, she told our Kelly Urban.
“Sustaining an event of this magnitude is not easy,” said Lisa Rager, executive director of Visit Johnstown, “and it takes money, time and resources, so I’m very proud of what the organization has done and the fact that we’ve been able to maintain it despite a lot of ups and downs throughout the industry.”
As Rager said: “You don’t have to be a biker to enjoy everything that’s going on because we have the parades, the entertainment, the activities and the retail and food vendors.
“I encourage people from the community, if they’ve not been to Thunder in the Valley, to come down because it’s a great, positive atmosphere, and it’s wonderful to see so many people filling the streets of downtown Johnstown.”
