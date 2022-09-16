Silence is the enemy of suicide prevention.
That is the message from advocates across the state and nation – and right here in our communities – even as a new hotline is making it easier for individuals to get help in times of stress or depression.
The annual Cambria County Out of the Darkness Walk is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Johnstown’s Central Park.
“Suicide touches one in five American families,” said Chrystal James, chairwoman of the Cambria County Walk, which is affiliated with and supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
“We hope that by walking, we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss,” she said. “Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.”
Walking and talking – about the causes and ways communities can prevent suicide.
Kristen Houser, deputy secretary of Pennsylvania’s Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, said there is a stigma about suicide that can prevent conversations that might bring healing – and solutions.
She joined a gathering this week in Harrisburg where advocates touted the new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline that individuals can call for help.
The service was launched in July. The Lifeline accepts direct calls and text messages along with offering live chats via 988lifeline.org, as our Eric Scicchitano reported.
The hotline connects callers with trained crisis counselors who can help talk individuals through issues and then direct callers to additional services in their own communities, Scicchitano reported. That could include transportation and outpatient services.
“No matter what it is you are facing, your experiences are valid, and you do not have to carry the weight of these situations by yourself,” Houser said. “Free, caring and confidential help is available, and using these resources can save lives.”
September is the national Suicide Prevention Awareness Month – and Saturday’s Cambria County Out of the Darkness Walk is one of more than 550 events being held this year across the country.
They are expected to attract more than 300,000 people while raising significant funds – $21 million in 2021 – for prevention efforts.
Johnstown’s walks have generated $13,000, organizers said.
Pennsylvania sees 12.6 suicides per 100,000 residents, and there were 1,694 suicides in the state in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Suicide was the 13th- leading cause of death in Pennsylvania, but is the third-leading cause for people ages 10-34, fourth for ages 35-44 and fifth for ages 45-54.
In 2019, out of 130 suicides on average per day, 17 were military veterans, Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, said in a plea to veterans to seek help.
“I want them to know we are here for them and have resources that can help,” Schindler said.
“If you know a veteran, especially one in crisis, take the time to let them know you care. With a little effort, together we can reduce the high rate of veteran suicide.”
Here are some additional resources:
• Crisis Text Line: Text “PA” to 741-741
• Veteran Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
• National Maternal Mental Health Hotline: 1-833-9-HELP4MOMS (1-833-943-5746)
• Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990
• Pennsylvania AgriStress hotline: 833-897-2474
• Get Help Now Hotline (for substance use disorders): 1-800-662-4357
• Pennsylvania Sexual Assault Helpline: 1-888-772-7227 or pcar.org/help-in-pa
• National Domestic Violence Helpline: 1-800-799-7233 or www.PCADV.org
If you or someone close to you is in need of support, there are resources available to help.
Make the call.
And let’s talk about this issue that impacts every family and every community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.