Work continued last week to keep one of Johnstown’s biggest problems – blight – from getting worse.
About 100 volunteers from Avon Lake Church of Christ in Avon Lake, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, came to Johnstown to help out with repairs at homes around the city, as our Randy Griffith reported.
The work was being done as part of Project Resurrect Johnstown, which began early last year with – as our Dave Sutor reported – the goal of providing free repairs to Johnstown homes whose owners couldn’t afford the work. That’s meant to help keep people in their homes and lessen the likelihood of those homes being abandoned and falling into disrepair.
“If we can figure out ways to keep people, good people, in their homes who are struggling with keeping their homes up, I think that is just a small feature – if not a larger feature – to the issue, the Johnstown issue, the Pittsburgh issue, the national issue of affordable housing,” the Rev. Donn Ed told Sutor earlier this year.
Ed, who grew up in Upper Yoder Township and attended the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, is the founder of the faith-based nonprofit Hosanna Industries, which repairs homes through Project Resurrect Johnstown with support from the 1889 Foundation and the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority. His group brought the Ohio volunteers to town.
The Pittsburgh-area nonprofit typically splits its efforts between its “home turf” in Allegheny, Beaver and Butler counties and its second area of focus in Johnstown, but the availability of the Ohio volunteers had it focusing its efforts here last week, Ed told Griffith.
Our Patrick Buchnowski reported last summer about an example of the kind of project Hosanna Industries does – volunteers rebuilt a wheelchair ramp at a home on Ash Street in Horners- town after it collapsed and the homeowner’s insurance declined to pay to replace it. The work allowed the homeowner’s 88-year-old mother, who had had trouble getting up and down the old run-down ramp with her cane, to visit the home again.
This week, volunteers rehabbed homes in downtown Johnstown, the West End, Old Conemaugh Borough, Moxham and Roxbury. They also did work at the Women’s Help Center in Kernville and at a building downtown owned by Helping Hands of Cambria County.
The work is supported by a worthwhile investment of $500,000 per year from the 1889 Foundation. Hosanna Industries has committed to repairing at least 25 homes a year for five years; last year, work was done at 27 homes, and Ed expects to at least match that number this year.
“We are on track for accomplishing our goals here in Johnstown,” Ed said. “We are in high gear with all these volunteers.”
The Tribune-Democrat’s “Living Realities” special report in December 2021 examined how blight depresses property values in Johnstown, creates safety issues and health concerns, and erodes community spirit. Local leaders have made strides in tackling that problem in recent years, and Project Resurrect Johnstown is a valuable participant in that work.
