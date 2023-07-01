We urge anyone who plans to celebrate Independence Day by setting off fireworks at home this year to use extreme caution.
But don’t take it from us – take it from the professionals who talked to our Randy Griffith this week as they prepared for the holiday on Tuesday.
“There are more accidents in consumer fireworks because of lack of respect,” said Vince Terrizzi Jr., whose family operates fireworks manufacturer Starfire Corp. in St. Benedict. “Because they are smaller, people think they don’t have the impact.”
“More than anything, it’s common sense,” said William Dutil, owner of Freedom Fireworks in West Freedom, Blair County.
“They’re not held in your hand. Many people do that, but it’s a dangerous thing.”
Or take it from Thomas Cook, Pennsylvania’s newly confirmed fire commissioner, who noted this week that ongoing drought conditions have resulted in elevated wildfire risks around the state.
“While we remind residents every year that fireworks are not toys, this year has the added risk of inadvertently setting off a wildfire due to lack of rain and dry conditions throughout the state,” Cook said. “The safest way to enjoy fireworks during Independence Day is to enjoy fireworks displays managed by professionals.”
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources reports that there have been 1,400 wildfires that have scorched more than 8,500 acres of land in Pennsylvania so far this year, compared to 1,036 wildfires and 2,700 acres of burnt land in all of 2022.
“With that in mind,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Dunn, “we ask that the public take all necessary precautions to protect the commonwealth’s lands for the upcoming holiday as we continue to see dry conditions that make fireworks and other fire risks more likely to create wildfires.”
We saw the consequences of careless fireworks use last year when a stray firework set a house on fire in Upper Yoder Township.
Officials said at the time that the firework landed in a bush on South Clearfield Street, starting a blaze that spread to the nearby house.
“Any time you utilize fireworks, you need to be aware of their unpredictability,” township fire Chief Timothy Reitz said at the time.
Cook issued several recommendations designed to reduce the odds of such a mishap:
• Never allow children to play with fireworks, even sparklers.
• Light fireworks one at a time, then back away.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Keep a garden hose or a bucket of water handy to douse a fire.
• Never pick up or try to relight “dud” fireworks that haven’t fully ignited.
• Never use fireworks after drinking alcohol, or any other medication or substance that can impair judgment or reaction time. (As Terrizzi put it: “Alcohol is a huge, huge no-no with fireworks.”)
• Always stay a safe distance away from fireworks’ ignition locations.
• After fireworks have burned, douse them with water before picking them up and disposing of them to prevent trash fires.
• Be sensitive of neighbors – especially military veterans – and their pets.
It’s also worth noting that Pennsylvania’s fireworks law prohibits, among other things, ignit- ing fireworks within 150 feet of a building or vehicle – making it nearly impossible to legally set off fireworks in the city of Johnstown or other densely populated communities, as city fire Chief Robert Statler noted.
Dutil boiled all those recommendations down into one succinct piece of advice that everyone ought to keep in mind before lighting their first sparkler: “You have to use it the way it’s designed to be used. It only takes a second and it only takes one time of not paying attention for something bad to happen.”
