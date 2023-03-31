Leaders of the Cambria County Planning Commission on March 22 revealed plans to improve the William Penn Avenue corridor through Johnstown’s Prospect neighborhood, as our Dave Sutor reported.
They met with about two dozen residents at Stevens Memorial Holy Church, 314 William Penn Ave., to provide a draft outline of their proposal to improve infrastructure for walkers and safety for drivers, manage stormwater, organize community volunteers, beautify the area and create recreation opportunities.
A few hours earlier and a few blocks away, a woman walked out of a different meeting at the community building at the Prospect Homes public housing complex, located just off William Penn Avenue. She threw her arms in the air and said she still was “clueless” about why she and the rest of the residents of Prospect Homes had been ordered to leave their dwellings, as Sutor reported.
Those notices to vacate were issued March 9 and gave residents 30 days to leave, citing unspecified structural issues. The deadline is rapidly approaching.
JHA officials took a step in the right direction – toward public disclosure – when they specified on Tuesday that the problem at Prospect Homes has to do with the ceilings of the 80-year-old units, Sutor reported.
The officials said that the decision to vacate the complex was made because, after the ceiling of one unit collapsed, a structural inspection – still ongoing – revealed that the problem is widespread among the 19 townhouse-style buildings at the complex.
Emptying the complex will displace about 220 people.
That’s more than 1% of the population of the city of Johnstown as a whole, Sutor pointed out, and a much bigger chunk of the population of the Prospect section.
The county planners suggest modernizing lighting systems in the William Penn Avenue corridor, trimming vegetation, repairing sidewalks, creating bus pullouts, installing a rain garden, adding public art installations and forming a neighborhood group.
All of these are good ideas, and if they come to fruition, they should improve the quality of life of the remaining residents of Prospect. Better sidewalks and bus pullouts, in particular, are important for drivers’ and walkers’ safety.
But they won’t come until after the removal of what Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, of Prospect’s Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, has called “an integral part” of the neighborhood.
“This affects not only the entire community – it affects our city,” Wilson told Sutor earlier this month, referring to the notices to vacate Prospect Homes. “In this community, you’re talking about over a hundred people that all of a sudden will leave a community.”
Of Prospect’s churches, Wilson said: “People from the Prospect (Homes) com- munity here walk to those churches. They’re part of the services. They’re part of the fabric of the church, the kitchen ministries, the children’s choirs, for example, the regular choir.”
Added James Britt, who manages Kolorful Kids Daycare at Stevens Memorial Holy Church, of Prospect Homes residents: “A lot of them have roots up there. They raised their children there. It’s one of the more peaceful communities in the city. A lot of older people are up there. They are settled, and they’ve been there for a while. It’s just a good atmosphere to grow up in, from what they’re saying.”
“I take pride in this community,” said 18-year Prospect Homes resident Jeffrey Matula Jr. “Everybody knows everybody. Our kids know everybody. This is just craziness how they just want us to pick up and relocate, and then they think it’s OK.”
In that light, it’s hard not to see suggestions such as rain gardens and public art installations as ways to improve the neighborhood as the equivalent of putting a Band-Aid on an open wound.
Sure, if you’re bleeding out and all you’ve got is a Band-Aid, you may as well go ahead and slap it on. It can’t hurt your chances.
But it probably won’t improve them much, either.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.