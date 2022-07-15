Officials with the UPMC health system made a difficult but appropriate decision to close the In-Touch Hospice House in Somerset due to declining demand for the service.
The move prompted a passionate response from community supporters of the center who have held protests outside UPMC Somerset, filled petitions with signatures and met with hospital leaders in a pitch to keep the hospice center open.
UPMC administrators have stood by their plan to close Hospice House by Aug. 1, noting that the 10-bed unit typically treats a few patients with a staff of 30.
UPMC Somerset President Andrew Rush said his hospital is generally serving 150 to 200 patients with hospice care at any given time – but most of those families choose to have the care in their homes.
That reflects a national trend that accelerated during the pandemic, when individuals feared missing the opportunity to spend those important days and hours with their family members.
“If they have the option ... they usually want to be at home with loved ones,” Rush told reporter David Hurst, who has been covering the situation in Somerset.
Rush said the center’s staff members will be offered hospice care positions within UPMC – many of them continuing to work in the Somerset region.
Jennifer Vennare, UPMC’s vice president of clinical operations, said the Pittsburgh-based health system will expand services even as it closes the In-Touch program by adding 24-hour “continuous care” – with more nurses and support staff going into homes, and working in conjunction with local non-UPMC skilled care facilities.
She said in-patient care will continue to be provided at the hospital.
“In-patient care is not going away in Somerset County just because Hospice House is closing,” she said. “And if somebody has a goal to stay in their home ... our continuous care model will enable our nurses to go into their home for as long as it takes to get their symptoms managed.”
In-Touch Hospice House opened in 2009, thanks to a donation from the prominent Wheeler family. UPMC acquired Somerset Hospital and the hospice center in 2019.
Many area families have come to appreciate the care offered in Somerset, especially during difficult end-of-life situations.
Becky Scott, of Meyersdale, was among supporters lamenting the planned closure this past week. She recalled having the freedom to cook meals and spend extended time with a loved one at the Somerset center.
“You could never do that in a hospital or a nursing home,” she said.
Susan Stepko told Hurst she moved to Somerset from Alabama to care for her father – an emotional and exhausting process.
“Not everyone can do it all alone,” Stepko said. “Not everyone has the option of staying at home. At Hospice House, I didn’t have to worry about visiting hours or whether someone was going to be there with him.”
State Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Berlin, accused UPMC of contributing to the loss of rural health care – an issue across Pennsylvania and beyond.
“Instead of making patient care the priority, UPMC decides to purchase small community hospitals and shut down anything that they believe does not make them enough money,” Metzgar said.
“UPMC enjoys the benefits of its nonprofit status, but seems to forget to fulfill its nonprofit mission.”
We can’t condemn UPMC for keeping an eye on the bottom line, and we urge officials with the Somerset hospital to continue working with local families to find ways to serve those who prefer to receive hospice care in a facility rather than at home.
Of the In-Touch Hospice House, Rush said: “It’s not about a building. It’s about the care, and that same quality of care can be provided anywhere – whether it’s in a living room or a skilled nursing center.”
