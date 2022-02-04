The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and Flood City Youth Fitness Academy announced plans this week to launch a new program that would pair education students at the Richland Township college with young people in the downtown facility’s learning center.
This is a great extension of the university’s outreach into the community, which has included working with the city’s Moxham neighborhood – its former home – and making infectious disease experts available to guide the region through the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Flood City Youth and Fitness Academy, the program illustrates continued growth for a center providing important services to Johnstown families.
“This is a need that we had to get fulfilled,” Executive Director Oscar Cashaw told reporter Joshua Byers.
The new “I Rise” initiative will connect math, writing and reading tutors – future teachers – with the center’s growing after-school program, which works with 170 local kids each week, including providing transportation to get them home in the evening if necessary.
The youth academy already employs 10 paid tutors, Cashaw said, while two UPJ students are helping at the center.
Cashaw’s team provides computers for school assignments and home-work help, plus meals and social activities. AmeriServ Financial has been a supporter of the youth center’s many education programs.
Cashaw told Byers that the center could keep about 20 more tutors or adult mentors busy.
For UPJ President Jem Spectar, the partnership with Flood City Youth “reflects our commitment to student success and improved educational attainment for all.”
Under Spectar’s leadership, UPJ has been a key contributor to the quality of life for residents of the region – including those who don’t work or take classes on campus.
The university has helped with holiday events and facilities for kids in the Moxham neighborhood where UPJ began.
During the pandemic, UPJ scholars in science and other disciplines have participated in efforts to help area residents understand and navigate the challenges of COVID-19. The latest in a series of online COVID-19 forums – this one focusing on the omicron variant – is scheduled for Wednesday.
At the youth center, the impact of “I Rise” goes beyond the community benefit.
The program will give UPJ education students a place “to build practical, hands-on teaching experience and acquire service hours for teacher preparation,” Gerald Zahorchak, UPJ’s Education Division chair and former state Secretary of Education, said.
Flood City Youth Fitness Academy and UPJ will formally kick off their partnership on Thursday in the lobby of Blackington Hall on campus.
“By working with FCFYA to lay a solid foundation in early childhood, we are making a wise investment in the future of our community, our region and our country,” Spectar said.
We agree, and see efforts such as this as crucial to the Johnstown region’s push to break down barriers and develop meaningful employment and economic development opportunities.
