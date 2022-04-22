Two area fire chiefs were in the news this past week, one mourned in his passing and the other embraced with a new start in life.
Both Issac “Dave” Hassen Sr. of Northern Cambria and Terry Shaffer of Shanksville have dedicated their lives to the communities they have served.
Both men are true heroes.
Hassen’s funeral and a procession through the Northern Cambria area on Wednesday drew hundreds of fellow first responders along with friends and family members. They saluted his dedication during a service at Contres-Greer Social Hall and then lined the streets as a procession carried Hassen to North Barnesboro Cemetery.
Hassen joined Hope Fire Company in 1969, our David Hurst reported, and rose through the ranks – becoming chief in 2005.
In addition to his fire service, Hassen worked as a police officer in Northern Cambria, Patton, Carrolltown and Hastings.
The Spangler native died April 15. He was 69.
Hassan is survived by his wife, Missy, and four children.
“He was a boots-on-the-ground guy,” Hope firefighter Matt Barczak said. “He was the epitome of a public servant.”
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees and Hope 1st Assistant Pete Barczak said Hassen had a cardiac incident shortly after responding to an emergency call at a Northern Cambria residence.
Because the cardiac event occurred in the hours after his response to the emergency, his death is considered “in the line of duty.”
“Chief David Hassen Sr. left a legacy here in Northern Cambria,” said Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky, a native of nearby Patton.
“The members of this department were his extended sons, brothers and daughters,” Chernisky said.
The same is true at Shanksville Volunteer Fire Company, where Chief Shaffer had been awaiting a heart transplant for months as the community and the fire department rallied with fundraisers as well as emotional support.
Shaffer was in stable condition at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center after receiving a heart transplant Monday night into Tuesday.
After the nine-hour procedure, Shaffer was recovering at the hospital, where he had been staying since February.
“Our family is thankful for the ongoing support and prayers from across the country that have helped Terry on his journey to transplant,” Kathie Shaffer, Terry’s wife, said in a family statement Wednesday.
The family learned on Easter Sunday that a heart donor had been identified.
“We are especially grateful for the team of doctors and nurses who have been caring for Terry and to the donor’s family for this gift,” Kathie Shaffer said.
A fundraising effort, Heart4Terry, was launched late last year and generated more than $100,000 to help with expenses not covered by insurance.
Shaffer has worked with the Shanksville department for 35 years. He has been a fixture at the Flight 93 National Memorial – participating in anniversary events and telling the story of the crash – something he experienced personally as one of the first emergency responders at the scene on Sept. 11, 2001.
“He cares so much about his community,” Brad Shober, Shanksville’s deputy fire chief, said in December.
The community clearly feels the same way about the Shanksville fire chief.
Terry Shaffer’s family was blessed with more time to share with him, and we hope he feels well enough this fall to ring the Bells of Remembrance at Flight 93.
Dave Hassen Sr.’s family and friends said farewell – but should find comfort in knowing that Hassen gave his life serving the community, just as he had lived his life.
