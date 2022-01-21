Any hopes that justice would prove fair and colorblind in Bedford County were trampled Thursday when District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts dismissed charges against a local resident for his role in a shooting that involved Black Lives Matters group marching through the area in August 2020, while doubling down on her intent to fully prosecute a Wisconsin man who also fired a weapon that night.
Orsino Von Thurman, of Milwaukee, who is Black, was bound over for trial on Wednesday.
The next day, Childers-Potts dropped all charges against Terry Myers – who exchanged gunfire with Thurman on Aug. 24, 2020, along rural Route 30.
Childers-Potts called Thurman a “danger to society” while praising Myers for cooperating with the prosecution.
As our David Hurst reported, through the DA’s agreement with Myers, who is white, his charges were dropped “with prejudice” – meaning the case would be dismissed permanently, without the possibility of new charges down the road.
“I realize there will be people who disagree with my decision to enter into that agreement with Mr. Myers and his attorney, but I firmly believe it is the correct decision and also the right thing to do,” she said. “I stand by the decision I made.”
Last May, we called for an outside prosecutor to handle this case to avoid any conflicts of interest – real or perceived – for a Bedford County official who needs local votes to stay in office.
Thursday’s actions reaffirmed our fears about how this case might play out.
Childers-Potts filed charges on May 7 against both Myers and Thurman – two months after receiving a state police report on the August 2020 shooting incident.
A felony aggravated assault charge against Myers was dropped a month later, with his remaining allegations of recklessly endangering another person (19 counts) and simple assault dismissed on Thursday.
Thurman, meanwhile, was bound over for trial Wednesday on charges including attempted aggravated assault and simple assault – along with an unlawful weapon possession charge tied to a 2000 conviction in Wisconsin for felony drug possession.
Thurman did not help his cause in Pennsylvania by fleeing police in Illinois during an alleged child abduction. He failed to show for a hearing in Bedford, and Illinois authorities agreed to extradite him after his arrest there.
Myers was released on bond last summer, while Thurman remains in jail on $350,000 bond.
When Thurman’s attorney, Turhan Jenkins, requested a bond reduction so his client could leave jail while awaiting trial in Bedford, the district attorney opposed – saying Thurman is “a threat to any community.”
The Milwaukee man was among about 30 marchers headed to Washington, D.C., for the 2020 anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
The group was moving through the area along rural Route 30 and stopped off in a gravel lot at Myers Garage – owned by Elmer Myers, who lived across the road.
That’s where Thurman and Terry Myers, Elmer’s son, fired weapons – with Thurman being treated for injuries, buckshot to his face, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Although Thurman does have a history of run-ins with police, we’re troubled by the inconsistent treatment of the two central individuals in the Bedford County case.
Both Thurman and Myers discharged weapons, as police have reported. Only Thurman was injured.
Why not allow charges against both men to go forward and attempt to get two convictions?
Or, why not drop all local shooting-related charges against both men – maintaining Thurman’s weapons possession charge – and send the Wisconsin man back to Illinois to face the severe allegations that await him there?
“My office needed to make a decision about what was best for Bedford County and what was needed to successfully prosecute the case against Mr. Thurman,” Childers-Potts said.
In a press release Thursday, Childers-Potts said Myers’ testimony is “crucial” to obtaining a conviction against Thurman.
That seems to be the DA’s only objective in her handling of this case, which is complicated by racial tensions and potential impact across several states.
